NHL Trade Rumors: Insider names two Flyers players Tampa Bay Lightning could look to move for ahead of deadline

With the NHL trade deadline on March 8 approaching, insiders hint at the Tampa Bay Lightning's interest in Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Walker and Nick Seeler.

“I wonder if Tampa is trying to get both him (Walker) and Seeler,” Jeff Marek said on "The Jeff Marek Show."

The move would add depth to the Lightning's roster as they gear up for a postseason push.

Walker has tallied 20 points in the 2023-24 NHL season and has a +/- rating of 10. Meanwhile, Seeler has contributed 10 points and boasts a +/- rating of 18.

Despite recent setbacks, including a 6-3 outdoor game loss to the New Jersey Devils, the Philadelphia Flyers remain strong contenders for a playoff berth. The defeat was quickly forgotten because of the Flyers' dominant position in the standings. The team is 29-20-7 and ranks 3rd in the Metropolitan Division.

Following the outdoor game, the Devils faltered against the Washington Capitals, further solidifying the Flyers' standing in the playoff race. The Flyers look ready to secure their postseason berth. It makes them an attractive target for teams seeking to bolster their roster for a deep playoff run.

As trade rumors circulate, the potential acquisition of Walker and Seeler by Tampa Bay adds an intriguing dynamic to the NHL landscape. Both players have valuable skills and experience, enhancing Tampa Bay's chances of defending its Stanley Cup title.

Tampa Bay Lightning's 4-2 loss to Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators secured a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, with Mathieu Joseph leading the charge with two goals. Tampa Bay has been struggling recently, including its devastating 9-2 loss to Florida, and Ottawa capitalized on that.

Mitchell Chaffee and Brayden Point did find the back of the net for the Lightning, but it wasn't enough to overcome Ottawa.

Anton Forsberg stood tall in the Senators' net, making 23 crucial saves. The game saw intense back-and-forth action, with Tim Stützle and Vladimir Tarasenko contributing goals for Ottawa. Tampa Bay couldn't capitalize despite its offensive firepower. Ottawa's solid defense and Forsberg's standout performance sealed the victory.