NHL Trade Rumors: Insider refuses to rule out Rangers-Vladimir Tarasenko reunion

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, speculation is heating up about potential blockbuster moves, and one such involves Vladimir Tarasenko. New York Rangers fans are particularly abuzz with the latest reports from ESPN's Emily Kaplan, hinting at the possibility of a reunion with the former player.

The Rangers are reportedly on the hunt for a forward to bolster their lineup and Tasarenko could be on their radar. According to Kaplan, the team is willing to part with their first-round pick for the right deal:

"The Rangers are fine parting with their first-round pick, as long as the deal is worth it, though their top two prospects in Gabriel Perreault and Brennan Othmann are off-limits."

Kaplan also pointed out Filip Chytil's readiness, who is sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an upper-body injury, before suggesting a potential former player for the Rangers.

"When it comes to the Rangers, fans are always curious about reunions. I heard Pavel Buchnevich is likely not happening. But other players who left -- Frank Vatrano, Vladimir Tarasenko -- are options. Tarasenko, who has a no-trade clause, is trending to be on the move."

The Rangers' interest in Tarasenko is not unfounded. His previous tenure with the team saw him become a fan favorite, and his scoring prowess would be a welcome addition to a team looking to make a deep playoff run.

Vladimir Tarasenko’s thoughts heading into the trade deadline

During a recent interview with The Athletic, Tarasenko declined to answer when questioned about whether he had discussed his future with the Ottawa Senators general manager, Steve Staios.

“It’s a question you guys will have to ask (management),” Tarasenko said. “I like to keep it behind the doors.”

Last summer, the Senators signed Tarasenko to a $5 million one-year deal. Vladimir scored 15 goals and provided 23 assists resulting in 38 points this season.

Vladimir Tarasenko discussed trade talks:

“When the talks start, of course we’re going to look at all options. Like I said, you guys are trying to find something. And there is nothing.”

We will see if this turns out to be the case as the trade deadline approaches. With teams looking to bolster their rosters for a push, he might be open to moving to a contender.