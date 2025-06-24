NHL trade rumors: Insider reports "whispers" of trade interest in Canucks' $92,800,000 star

Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson experienced a challenging season marked by a significant scoring slump and struggles with confidence. While his defensive play remained solid, his offensive production dropped compared to previous years.
Additionally, the season was marked by a conflict with teammate J.T. Miller, leading the Canucks to trade Miller to the New York Rangers. Despite Pettersson's eight-year, $92 million contract, which carries a hefty cap hit of $11.5 million, he is now involved in trade rumors.
On the TSN Overdrive show, NHL insider Chris Johnston said that the Canucks are signaling their intent to retain Pettersson. However, there are whispers that some teams are exploring trade possibilities before his no-move clause activates on July 1.
"The Canucks certainly are giving off all indications that they are comfortable keeping him. That's where they're focused... but there are at least whispers that some teams are trying to get in and see in this last week whether they can use that window to perhaps get the player. This is really the last chance you have at a trade," Johnston said.
The Canucks are likely open to listening to offers, aware that proposals could improve as the deadline nears. Johnston added that while the trade is currently expected, it remains possible, given that the window has historically driven major trades.
With the league-wide awareness of the deadlines, a strong offer could prompt the Canucks to reconsider their position. Pettersson notched up 45 points through 15 goals and 30 assists in 64 regular-season games. Meanwhile, the Canucks failed to defend their Pacific Division title and missed the playoffs.
Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate wins Calder Cup
On Monday, the Abbotsford Canucks, the AHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, secured a 3-2 win over the Charlotte Checkers in Game 6 to win their inaugural Calder Cup.
Under the guidance of first-year head coach Manny Malhotra, the team became the first Canadian AHL franchise to claim the title since the Toronto Marlies in 2018.
Meanwhile, Arturs Silvios earned the Calder Cup playoffs MVP award for his outstanding performance between the pipes, anchoring the Canucks' championship run. The 24-year-old was drafted No. 156 overall by the Canucks in the 2019 NHL draft.
