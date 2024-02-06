NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Bruins among five teams eyeing a move for Ducks' $29,125,000 centre

NHL trade rumors are rife, with the latest news coming from NHL insider David Pagnotta. According to him, the Boston Bruins are one of five teams interested in acquiring Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique.

With a hefty five-year, $29,125,000 contract, Henrique has become the most sought-after center in the trade market following the recent moves of Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks and Sean Monahan to the Winnipeg Jets.

Teams that missed out on acquiring Lindholm and Monahan are now turning their attention to Henrique. According to Pagnotta, the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes are interested in acquiring Henrique’s services.

Expand Tweet

Henrique’s popularity is due to the Duck's willingness to keep a portion of his $29.125 million contract. This makes fitting him under the salary cap more feasible for interested suitors.

Additionally, Henriques's impressive performance this season, with 15 goals and 33 points in 49 games, has maximized his trade value at the moment.

As the trade deadline approaches, it's not a matter of whether Henrique will find a team, but rather where he will end up.

Boston Bruins’s performance this season so far

The Boston Bruins have put together an impressive campaign with a record of 31-9-9 and first place in the Atlantic Division.

Boston averages 3.49 goals per game while giving up 2.59 goals. They have placed the puck in the net 281 times. The team's shooting percentage of 11.5% out of 1,484 shots displays their shooting ability.

Their power play success rate is 26.0%, while they have a penalty kill efficiency of 82.8%. With eight shorthanded goals scored and only four allowed, Boston has demonstrated their all-around capabilities.

David Pastrnak has played a key role in Boston’s offense, scoring an impressive 72 points in 48 games with 33 goals and 39 assists. In goal, Jeremy Swayman has a 16-3-7 record with a goals-against average of 2.30 per game and a save percentage of .924.