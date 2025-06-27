NHL trade rumors: Insider says Canadiens, Blues are "engaged" in talks with Islanders for $12,000,000 D-man

New York Islanders RFA blue liner Noah Dobson could be on the move this summer. The Montreal Canadiens and St. Louis Blues are among suitors for the 25-year-old defenseman, insider Chris Johnston reported.

In a piece in The Athletic published on June 26, Johnston noted that the Isles are listening to offers on Noah Dobson.

Dobson is an RFA and coming off a three-year, $12 million contract signed in 2022. The short-term bridge deal followed Dobson’s entry-level contract. The right-shot D-man hit career-highs in assists and points in 2023-24, notching 10 goals and 60 assists for 70 points.

However, Dobson regressed this past season, equaling his goal output but falling in assists. He notched 39 points in 71 games while dealing with various ailments throughout the season.

Noah Dobson’s regression this past season has made it challenging for the New York Islanders to put a value on Dobson’s next contract. That, and potentially cap issues, have prompted the Isles to engage in discussion with other teams around the league.

With Dobson likely seeking a significant pay bump, the Islanders may have to choose between signing him at the expense of other RFAs or working out a deal with other interested parties. A deal would be contingent on Dobson agreeing to an extension with whoever acquires him.

There’s no indication a trade is imminent. But discussions remain ongoing, according to various sources such as Johston.

Noah Dobson, among other New York Islanders RFAs

Alexander Romanov emerged as the Isles' most reliable defenseman this season - Source: Imagn

The New York Islanders have several key RFAs to re-sign this summer. Noah Dobson is the most notable one, as he’s considered the team’s number-one blue liner. But there’s also Alexander Romanov.

Romanov emerged as the club’s most reliable blue liner this past season amid the rash of injuries befalling the Islanders’ blue line. Romanov is coming off a three-year deal with a cap hit of $2.5 million. He, too, will be looking for a significant pay raise this summer.

Other Isles’ RFAs include former first-round pick Simon Holmstrom, Russian import Maxim Tsyplakov, and forward Marc Gatcomb. Scott Perunovich is also another RFA blue liner on New York’s roster.

Isles’ GM Mathieu Darche has stated the club intends to re-sign all pending RFAs. However, the club has a little over $20 million in cap space and may be faced with some tough decisions this summer.

Depending on what the Isles do on Friday at the 2025 NHL Draft, talks with pending RFAs could pick up.

