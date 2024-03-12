NHL trade rumors: Insider speculates Erik Karlsson's reunion with Ottawa Senators after Penguins stint

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet hinted at the possibility of the Pittsburgh Penguins trading defenseman Erik Karlsson. Karlsson's contract, with three seasons remaining and an $11.5 million AAV, poses a challenge due to his no-movement clause.

Friedman suggested on his 32 Thoughts Podcast that a swap involving Erik Karlsson and the Ottawa Senators could be feasible, given Karlsson's history with the team.

Friedman commented, "It’s not going to be an easy one to move, it definitely isn’t. There is going to be a lot of focus on Ottawa. If there’s one team that you would think would consider it, it would be them with Daniel Alfredsson."

Erik Karlsson was sele­cted by the Senators in the­ 2008 draft and served with the Ottawa team from 2009 to 2018, ultimately assuming the role of te­am captain. Upon his initial arrival in Ottawa, his captain was Alfredsson. Presently, he has transitioned into an assistant coach for the­ Senators, thereby creating a­ link.

However, Pittsburgh Penguins' General Manager Kyle Dubas expressed confidence in Karlsson as a core member of the team, indicating reluctance to break up the core group.

Dubas stated, “I still believe our group is capable. There have been many times when we show that (and) there are also times when I understand why anyone would have that question. I think everyone in the room accepts that.”

Despite Dubas' endorsement, since joining the­ Penguins from the San Jose Sharks, Erik Karlsson's pe­rformance hasn't lived up to the anticipate­d benchmarks. He managed to score­ only eight goals and contribute 35 assists in a total of 63 matches. This is in sharp contrast to his impre­ssive stint with the Sharks, where­ he garnered a he­fty 101 points in just 82 fixtures.

Erik Karlsson's impact on the Penguins' power play has also been notable, despite the team's current low ranking in power-play success rate, standing fourth-lowest in the NHL with a 14.6% success rate.

Can Erik Karlsson trade happen amidst Penguins' lackluster season

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced a disappointing trade deadline amid a lackluster season. Despite expectations of significant moves to rebuild for the future, only a few players were dealt.

Analyst Elliotte Friedman noted on the 32 Thoughts Podcast that interest in other players existed, but their trade value didn't match expectations.

Friedman stated:

“I think they realized the value for some of these other people wasn’t as high as they had hoped.”

Players like Reilly Smith and Lars Eller were rumored targets, but their performance and age hindered their appeal. Smith's lackluster season and Eller's age made them less desirable for teams seeking impactful additions.

Friedman highlighted:

“I really believe they wanted to keep him [Guentzel] and move others. And then reality hit them about what some of the worth of those other players were.”

The Penguins' poor season and players' diminished value meant they had to prioritize trading Jake Guentzel for a substantial return, despite initial intentions to move other assets.