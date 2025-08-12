NHL Trade Rumors: Jets' Kyle Connor move to $2.125B franchise makes 'ton of sense,' floats insider

The Detroit Red Wings could land top-six forward Kyle Connor, NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes.

In an August 12 X post published by B/R Open Ice, Seravalli addressed questions about Kyle Connor’s future. Connor will be entering the final year of his current deal with the Winnipeg Jets. As such, he’s slated to become an RFA next summer.

That situation has prompted Seravalli to float the idea that Connor could land in with the Red Wings. Seravalli stated:

“So again, not any reason to panic. But a lot of people have been wondering, if Kyle Connor does decide to go to market next summer, would the Detroit Red Wings be a fit for Kyle Connor?”

Seravalli discussed how Connor’s arrival in Detroit would be a sort of homecoming. Connor is a native of Shelby Township, Michigan. So, landing with the Red Wings could mean the $2.125 billion club, as valued by Forbes, brings in a hometown hero.

Seravalli doubled down on his point by stating:

“I could certainly see that, and he would seem to make a ton of sense for a Detroit Red Wings team that could use additional scoring punch.”

Seravalli concluded that the Jets will strive to re-sign Connor. Even if the Red Wings make sense, fans shouldn’t rule out the Jets from keeping the 29-year-old former first-round pick.

Kyle Connor likely staying with Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor is likely staying with the Winnipeg Jets, according to another notable insider. In a July 28 X post, David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period was quoted as saying that the Jets and Connor don’t appear to have any issues working out an extension.

Pagnotta stated:

“I haven't heard of anything in terms of being a problem; Ehlers...people knew about a year out he was pretty much going to test the market; haven't gotten that sense at all...with respect to Kyle Connor.”

NHL Rumor Report @NHLRumourReport Insider provides update on Connor extension.

The comments, as stated on Melnick in the Afternoon on July 21, hint that Nikolaj Ehlers was essentially a lost cause for the Jets. However, that does not appear to be the case with Connor.

While the two sides have yet to hammer out an extension, it appears that it might only be a matter of time before one gets done.

The Jets don’t have other high-profile UFAs beyond Connor next summer. So, the club can make an effort to give Connor a raise with solid term if needed.

It’s also worth pointing out that getting a deal done this season would allow the Jets to sign Connor to an eight-year extension. Once next year’s Collective Bargaining Agreement kicks in, the Jets will only be able to sign Connor to a max-term, seven-year deal. So, there might be pressure on both sides to get a deal done before the end of this upcoming season.

