NHL trade rumors: Maple Leafs & Canucks linked to $68,000,000 Islanders forward, Pavel Zacha to "satisfy" roster needs

NHL insider Chris Johnston recently speculated on veteran forwards who could become available to address forward needs in rebuilding or contending teams.

He highlighted Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha and New York Islanders center Bo Horvat as potential trade pieces that could appeal to clubs like the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Speaking on The Leaf Report podcast. Johnston said:

"Maybe some veteran forwards become available whether it's...Pavel Zacha in Boston or Bo Horvat with the Islanders; players that could satisfy the needs in places like Montreal, Vancouver, maybe even Toronto."

Pavel Zacha was acquired by the Boston Bruins from the New Jersey Devils in 2022. The 28-year-old Czech forward is in the second year of a four-year, $15 million deal with two seasons remaining.

He's a versatile forward, coming off a 47-point season through 14 goals and 33 assists in 82 games last term.

Meanwhile, Bo Horvat, the former Vancouver Canucks captain, is locked in with an eight-year, $68 million extension through 2030-31. Horvat led the Islanders with 57 points through 28 goals and 29 assists in 81 games last season.

With training camps underway, both players are generating buzz due to their respective teams' roster adjustments, though their trade likelihoods differ significantly.

Vancouver Canucks still interested in Jack Roslovic

Jack Roslovic remains one of the top unsigned unrestricted free agents in the NHL, and Chris Johnston recently reported that the Vancouver Canucks continue to show interest in the 28-year-old center to strengthen their forward group.

Johnston also mentioned that the Montreal Canadiens remain in pursuit, while ruling out the Toronto Maple Leafs due to their forward depth.

"Montreal's a team that's talked about looking for a center; Vancouver; these teams have been around Roslovic at various points; I don't see the Leafs as being as much a fit right now; they have too many forwards," Johnston said on the Chris Johnston Show.

Jack Roslovic is coming off a 39-point (22 goals, 17 assists) campaign with the Carolina Hurricanes last season.

