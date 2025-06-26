NHL trade rumors: NY Rangers, UFA Gavrikov have "mutual interest" but D-man's $7-8M AAV demand draws certain concerns

The New York Rangers are heavily linked to LA Kings defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov as a top free-agent target ahead of the NHL free agency period starting July 1.
According to reports, there's a strong mutual interest, with Gavrikov reportedly having the Rangers on a short list of preferred destinations if he does not re-sign with the Kings.
The 29-year-old had a career year last term, recording 5 goals and 30 points in 82 games, with a +26 rating and averaging over 20 minutes of ice time. His shutdown presence and two-way play make him a desirable addition for the Rangers, who missed the playoffs after winning the President’s Trophy last year.
However, signing Gavrikov comes with challenges. He is projected to have a seven-year contract at around $8 million per season, which would strain the Rangers’ $13.1 million in cap space, especially with other pending free agents.
To accommodate Gavrikov, the Rangers may need to trade restricted free agent K’Andre Miller, who has drawn significant trade interest. Speculation suggests that moving Miller could clear space and allow Gavrikov to slot in as the top left-side defenseman.
The Blueshirts' interest aligns with their ongoing roster retooling under GM Chris Drury, who has already traded players like Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba to free up cap space and reshape the blue line.
However, concerns exist about the risks of a long-term, high-value contract for Gavrikov, given his age and the Rangers' existing long-term defensive commitments.
New York Rangers trade Chris Kreider to Anaheim Ducks
Chris Kreider, who was the longest-tenured player on the Rangers, was traded to the Anaheim Ducks two weeks ago.
As part of the trade, the Rangers received forward prospect Carey Terrance and a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. In exchange, New York sent Kreider and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft to Anaheim.
Kreider was drafted with the 19th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2009 NHL draft. He racked up 30 points through 22 goals and eight assists in 66 regular-season games.
