NHL trade rumors: Oilers may get "desperate enough" to trade away prime assets to land valuable goalie from Leafs, others

The Edmonton Oilers could have a major trade in the works with a club like the Toronto Maple Leafs amid growing concerns regarding their goaltending situation.

Ad

In Part 3 of his offseason mailbag, The Athletic’s James Mirtle dug into the possibility of the Oilers dealing prime assets for a goalie. Mirtle went as far as to name various teams that could become trade partners for Edmonton.

Mirtle wrote:

“…Edmonton getting desperate enough that they offer up prime assets to pull a more valuable goalie out of a two-goalie tandem team such as Carolina, New Jersey, St. Louis, Toronto, or Washington.”

Ad

Trending

The move would be predicated on the perceived ineffectiveness of the Stuart Skinner-Calvin Pickard tandem. Last season, both Skinner and Pickard struggled in crucial games, ultimately culminating in the Oilers’ second-straight loss to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final.

Heading into this season, Skinner and Pickard are in the final year of their respective deals. Their future in Edmonton is unclear, particularly amid growing calls for the team to add a bona fide starting goaltender.

Ad

Plus, Connor McDavid's impending free agency is another pressing matter, urging the team to make a splash before it’s too late.

Oilers could overpay for Leafs goalie if desperate enough

Edmonton could target one of the Leafs' current goalies - Source: Imagn

Mirtle specifically named the Toronto Maple Leafs as a target for the Edmonton Oilers. Toronto's goaltending tandem heading into this season consists of Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll. While both are solid goalies, neither truly possesses the track record Edmonton is looking for.

Ad

Let’s start with Woll. The former third-round pick from the 2016 NHL Draft has all of 78 games of NHL experience. He was thrust into the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs amid injuries. He played well, but went down with an injury himself.

He was earmarked as the starter last season, but eventually lost the job to Anthony Stolarz. Stolarz, meanwhile, signed a two-year deal during the 2024 offseason after serving as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup in Florida.

Ad

Stolarz has a Cup ring, but did not see any action during the Panthers’ 2024 Stanley Cup run except for about a period and a half during a Panthers’ blowout loss in the first Stanley Cup against Edmonton.

Both Leafs goaltenders, while solid options, don’t seem like the type who could satisfy Edmonton’s needs. Even if Edmonton was desperate enough to pry one of Toronto's goalies, the price tag could be astronomical. The Leafs could demand a first-round pick, while also a top prospect like Isaac Howard or Matthew Savoie.

But as Mirtle noted, the Oilers’ desperation could force their hand. If that’s the case, the Leafs could greatly benefit from Edmonton’s lack of options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama