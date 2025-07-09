NHL Trade Rumors: Seattle Kraken open to moving $25,000,000 forward, claims insider 

Jared McCann could be on the move this offseason, as NHL insider David Pagnotta said the Seattle Kraken are open to trading him.

“Jared McCann is another name to look at,” Pagnotta said on Wednesday, via "Sekeres and Price." “His name started to pop up around trade deadline; he’s still available. He’s somebody hat we’ve been hearing that Seattle is also open to moving.”

McCann had 61 points last season with 22 goals and 39 assists. He has hit 60 points in each of the last three seasons. His best year was in 2022-23 when he scored 40 goals and 70 points; however, his goals scored have gone down since. In the 2023-24 campaign, he had 29 goals before dropping to his lowest in the last three seasons.

Additionally, McCann played most of last season on the second line with Chandler Stephenson and Jordan Eberle. It was his 10th season in the league, after he was drafted in 2014 by the Vancouver Canucks.

The Kraken missed the playoffs for the second straight year, finishing seventh in the Pacific Division. Injuries and defensive problems hurt their season, and their power play also struggled. Philipp Grubauer (8-17-1) had a tough year, and Joey Daccord (27-23-5) became the starter.

McCann is 29 years old and has two years left on his five-year $25 million contract. He has played for Vancouver, Florida, Pittsburgh and Seattle. His best stretch came with the Kraken, where he had a bigger role and became a steady scorer.

Seattle has some young talent coming up, as players like Matty Beniers (scored 20 goals) and Ryker Evans (25 points from a blue liner) give hope for the future. Top prospects Berkly Catton (drafted at No. 8 in 2024) and Jake O'Brien (No. 8 in 2025) are also in the system.

Earlier reports on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann

In June, The Hockey News' Julian Gaudio reported that Jared McCann is a trade option for the Seattle Kraken. They were not actively shopping him, but were open to offers.

"For the positives, it allows the Kraken to begin a full retool, utilizing their young emerging players (Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, Kaapo Kakko, and Jani Nyman) in more advanced roles," Gaudio wrote on June 19. "Moving McCann off the roster would allow each of them more ice time and additional power play time."

However, McCann has a 10-team no-trade list, and losing him would hurt their offense.

