NHL Weekly Rumor Roundup: Islanders' interest in $65,408,000 Maple Leafs winger, Martin Necas' future and more | June 5th, 2024

The NHL playoffs are down to two teams, the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers, meaning for 30 other teams, the offseason has started. With the NHL draft and free agency just a couple of weeks away, rumors of trades and free agency interest have begun to swirl.

Let's take a look at four rumors that have been circling.

NHL rumor roundup

Mitch Marner linked to Islanders

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner has been the subject of trade rumors since the season ended, as he only has one year left on his deal. One team that he is linked to is the New York Islanders.

"While we don’t know if the Islanders would be a team Marner would waive for, it is possible Lamoriello reaches out to his former team and inquires," Anthony LaRocco of The Fourth Period said.

Trending

Marner has one year left on his six-year, $65,408,000 million deal that will pay him $10,903,000 next season. Last year, he recorded 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points in 69 games.

Canadiens could trade for Martin Necas

The future of Martin Necas is in doubt. He is a pending restricted free agent and has been the subject of trade rumors.

Jean-Charles Lajoie of TVA Sports reports that the Canadiens have an interest in Necas and could trade for him involving a package around defenseman Arber Xhekaj.

"In my opinion, there is no doubt that it will be Necas for Xhekaj like it was Romanov for Dach two years ago. Xhekaj and a draft choice, ideally the first from CHI in the second round, but I would not at all be thrown to the ground if it was the famous first choice the Jets obtained in the Sean Monahan transaction," Jean-Charles Lajoie said.

Necas recorded 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points last season.

Devils willing to trade No. 10 pick

The New Jersey Devils had a disappointing 2023–24 NHL season as they failed to make the playoffs.

However, because of that, New Jersey will have the 10th overall pick in the 2024 NHL draft but GM Tom Fitzgerald says he's open to trading that pick.

"If we feel it helps us now and in the foreseeable future, then, yes, I'm listening," Fitzgerald told NHL.com. "I haven't gotten anything yet but the more I talk to teams, I say 'Listen, I'm open to moving No. 10, but it's going to have to be something (significant).'"

The biggest need for the Devils is a goalie and the 10th overall pick could be part of a package to land a goalie.

Jonathan Drouin and Avalanche have yet to talk about an extension

The Colorado Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin has yet to talk about a possible extension but there is a mutual interest to get it done, according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. However, LeBrun does wonder how a deal will be made to fit in with the cap.

"The complication in Colorado is how the Avs navigate the Valeri Nichushkin situation, not to mention uncertainty with captain Gabriel Landeskog," LeBrun wrote.

Drouin signed a one-year deal worth $825,000 with the Avalanche last summer and will be in for a pay raise.