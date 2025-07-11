"Owners ruin everything": Fans irate over decentralized 2026 NHL draft format rumors despite major backlash this year

Fans are upset over rumors that the 2026 NHL draft may use a decentralized format, despite major backlash over this year's remote draft. The 2025 draft was held virtually, with teams making picks remotely instead of gathering at a location.

This removed much of the excitement and drama, with no trades made in the first round.

When insider Elliotte Friedman reported that early votes indicate the 2026 draft could remain decentralized unless there's a "wild swing," fans vented their frustration.

One fan wrote:

"Owners ruin everything."

Another fan wrote:

"Terrible decision. Talk about not listening to your fans."

Here are some fan reactions:

"The whole point of his was that it was gonna be faster and easier, yet it was longer, had technical difficulties, it was one of the worst drafts we've had in f**king years," one fan wrote.

"The draft was a marathon. But those kids deserve the spotlight. It’s their moment," another fan wrote.

"Good lord the draft was painful to watch this is horrible for the sport," a user commented.

"Then I will NEVER be watching the draft again. Terrible viewing experience this year," another user wrote.

The NHL draft is a huge event for trades, surprises and drama. Taking that away significantly reduces the entertainment value that fans have come to expect.

It remains to be seen whether the NHL will listen to fans and go back to the traditional draft format or if decentralized picks are to stay despite the backlash.

LA Kings president Luc Robitaille's take on decentralized NHL draft

According to LA Kings president Luc Robitaille, there are pros and cons to this format. On one hand, being in a quiet setting with fewer distractions allows teams to focus fully on making important draft decisions.

“I put a lot of value on what scouts do in the season and the traveling and so forth, so the less distraction you have when you’re in the room when it’s time to make a decision that can impact a franchise for 10-plus years, I think it's very important." Robitaille said. (per NHL.com)

The hype and spectacle of the live NHL draft is fun, Robitaille admits, but not conducive for making important decisions.

