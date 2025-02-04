Ryan Hartman suspension history: Revisiting all 5 instances of Minnesota Wild forward's multi-game discipline

The NHL Department of Player Safety announced the suspension of Minnesota Wild winger Ryan Hartman. Notably, this is also the longest suspension in Wild's history.

In his 13-year NHL career, Hartman has already received five suspensions. This marks Hartman's fourth suspension since April 2023, which categorizes him as a repeat offender.

With that being said, here are all five instances of Ryan Hartman's multi-game suspensions.

5 Ryan Hartman multi-game suspensions

#5. One game suspension for interfering

Hartman was suspended one game for interfering with Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolai Ehlers during a game in 2023.

The incident unfolded midway through the third period when Hartman delivered a hit on Ehler, who did not have the puck at the time.

#4. One game suspension during playoffs

Ryan Hartman received his second career suspension while playing for the Nashville Predators.

He was handed a one-game suspension for delivering an illegal check to the head of Carl Soderberg in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Colorado Avalanche.

#3. Suspended two games for dangerous trip

Hartman received a two-game suspension for a dangerous trip on Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat during a game in Nov. 2023.

The NHL DoPS determined that Hartman intentionally swept DeBrincat's feet out from under him in the third period, which warranted supplemental discipline. This was Hartman's third career suspension.

#2. Suspended three games for throwing stick

Hartman was handed a three-game suspension for throwing his stick at officials following the team's 2-1 overtime defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights on April. 1, 2024.

The Minnesota Wild winger directed his stick toward the official, which led to him receiving a 10-minute game misconduct penalty for using abusive language.

#1. Suspended 10 games

The 10-game suspension is the latest offense and the fifth suspension in Hartman's career. This comes as a result of roughing Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle while lined up in the Minnesota faceoff zone during a recent game.

Hartman was assessed a match penalty for roughing and was granted an in-person hearing, resulting in the NHL imposing a suspension longer than five games.

