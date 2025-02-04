3 reasons why NHL DoPS threw the book at Ryan Hartman with 10-game suspension for roughing Tim Stutzle 

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman received a 10-game suspension by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety (DoPS) on Monday, NHL.com confirmed.

The suspension came on the heels of an ugly incident in the game between the Minnesota Wild and Ottawa Senators last Saturday night.

Late in the second period, Hartman slammed Tim Stutzle’s head on the ice, with seemingly clear intent to injure Stutzle, following a faceoff.

Here’s a look at the play:

Hartman received a game penalty and an automatic hearing with the league. Now that the decision has come down, here's a closer look at three reasons why the DoPS threw the book at Ryan Hartman.

3 reasons why DoPS threw the book at Ryan Hartman

#3. Hartman is a repeat offender

This is not Ryan Hartman’s first rodeo. Monday’s suspension marked the fifth time he has been suspended by the league. As such, the league used the most stringent punishment available to underscore the severity of the issue.

Hartman will also subsequently lose $487,804.90 in pay as a result of the suspension.

The last time Hartman was suspended, he received a three-game ban in April 2024 for throwing his stick at an official during a game.

#2. The play was dangerous and unacceptable

As the replay showed, Hartman’s actions were deemed excessive and violent. The league called the play “inherently dangerous and unacceptable.”

Indeed, there was seemingly clear intent to harm Stutzle, who suffered a cut on his forehead that required stitches. Stutzle later returned to the ice in the third period and did not suffer any additional consequences such as a concussion.

The league published a video explaining the situation. In particular, the lengthy explanation underscored the fact that Hartman “chose to take advantage of a player in a vulnerable position.”

The video also stated that “this was not a hockey play” and that Hartman "used his forearm to violently slam Stutzle to the ice.”

The DoPS was adamant that they disagreed with Hartman’s claims that the play was accidental. As a result, the suspension was forthcoming.

#1. There seemed to be clear intent to harm Stutzle

In essence, Hartman’s actions suggested there was clear intent to harm Stutzle. As the video by the DoPS explained, Stutzle was in a vulnerable position as the leaned forward to win the faceoff.

That enabled Hartman to take advantage of the situation. With so much emphasis on protecting players, the league is serious about cracking down on intentionally dirty plays. Hartman subsequently got this season’s longest suspension, with his 10-game ban surpassing Matt Rempe’s eight-game suspension from earlier in the season.

