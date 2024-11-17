Ryan Reaves suspension: Should Maple Leafs forward be penalized further for head check on Darnell Nurse?

Toronto Maple Leafs enforcer Ryan Reaves found himself mired in controversy on Saturday night. During the second period of the Toronto Maple Leafs-Edmonton Oilers tilt at the Scotiabank Arena, Ryan Reaves leveled Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse with a bone-crushing body check.

The hit caught Nurse high on the head, shaking him up. It took Nurse several minutes to get back up but skated away to the dressing room. Reaves’ hit left Nurse with a cut on his nose, bleeding profusely as he recovered on the ice.

Here’s a look at the thunderous hit:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The replay shows the hit was hard, but not illegal. Indeed, Ryan Reaves made contact with Nurse’s head. The bleeding, however, was the result of Nurse’s visor clipping him on the nose. As a result, the officials on the ice issued a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct to Ryan Reaves.

On the whole, the major penalty and game misconduct calls were appropriate. The NHL has been trying to crack down on dangerous hits like those for years. Moreover, Reaves stepped over the line as he caught Nurse unaware. They weren’t battling for the puck and there was no reason to pound Nurse like that.

Nevertheless, the incident raises another serious question, “Should Ryan Reaves be the subject of further disciplinary action?”

The answer to that question is a complex one. So, it deserves a closer look.

Ryan Reaves should not receive further disciplinary action

While Reaves’ hit was uncalled for and dangerous, it was legal, nonetheless. Reaves did not intentionally target Nurse’s head, nor did Reaves try to injure Nurse. The fact is that it was a hard, legal hit.

Now, there is no doubt the hit wasn’t sportsmanlike, especially given the circumstances. But it does not warrant a suspension. At worst, the hit merits a warning or fine just to underscore the importance of player safety.

Unfortunately, Reaves has a history of such reckless behavior on the ice. In total, Reaves has been suspended three times for a total of six games, including the postseason.

So, that fact alone could prompt the league to issue another suspension even though the hit in and of itself does not warrant one.

Ultimately, Reaves crossed the line with the hit. If he does get suspended, a three to five-game ban should be forthcoming based on history. While a fine would be the likeliest outcome, the league may want to make an example of Reaves once and for all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback