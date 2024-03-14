San Jose Sharks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 14th 2024

The 16-41-7 San Jose Sharks visit the 28-27-9 Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. EDT. The game will broadcast on ESPN+, SportsNet PT and NBCS-CA.

The Penguins were beaten 2-1 by Ottawa Senators in their last outing on Tuesday, while the San Jose Sharks lost 3-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers on the same day.

San Jose Sharks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Penguins have a 2.80 GFA with a 2.88 GAA. Their power play operates at a 15.0% success rate.

Leading the offensive charge is Sidney Crosby with 32 goals and 32 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed with 18 goals and 31 assists. Kris Letang supported him with 30 assists. Erik Karlsson has an impressive 36 assists as well.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 18-21-5 record, with 2.69 GAA and .909 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Sharks are averaging 2.19 goals per game and have allowed goals at a rate of 3.88 per outing. Fabian Zetterlund leads the team in scoring with 16 goals and 14 assists, William Eklund has contributed with 10 goals and 20 assists, while Mikael Granlund contributed 40 assists.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 9-18-3 record, posting a 3.48 GAA and a .899 SV%.

San Jose Sharks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have competed 54 games, combining regular season and playoffs.

The Sharks are 26-23-3-2 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Sharks have a 49.1%, while the Penguins have a 54.9%.

On penalty kills, the Sharks has a 73.6% success rate, while the Penguins are at 82.5%.

San Jose Sharks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Predictions

The Penguins with odds no longer than -296 won 17 out of 38 games this season, which gives them a 74.7% chance of winning this matchup.

On the other side, San Jose has played as the underdog in 64 games, managing to upset its opponents 16 times. However, when facing odds of +236 or more in 28 games, it has won only seven games, with a 29.8% chance of victory tonight.

Prediction: Penguins 5-3 Sharks

San Jose Sharks vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Fabian Zetterlund to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

