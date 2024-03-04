Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 4th 2024

The Calgary Flames (30-25-5) welcome the Seattle Kraken (26-23-11) to Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday at 9.30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN1, SNW, TVAS, and ROOT-NW.

Calgary secured a 4-3 victory at home in their last outing on Saturday against the Penguins. Conversely, Seattle suffered a 2-1 defeat at home against the Oilers in their recent matchup.

Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames: Game Preview

The Flames have a 3.15 GFA and 3.05 GAA, and their power play success rate is 14.4%.

Blake Coleman is leading Calgary's offense with 25 goals and 22 assists, while Nazem Kadri has added 22 goals and 30 assists. Jonathan Huberdeau has provided 28 assists. Jacob Markstrom holds a 21-15-2 record this season in goal, with a 2.57 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken averages 2.72 goals per game, succeeding on 21.2% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.78 goals per game.

Jared McCann leads the team with 25 goals and 22 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 14 goals and 21 assists, while Oliver Bjorkstrand added 15 goals and 28 assists. Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 16-12-10 in goal, with a 2.45 GAA and a .919 SV%.

Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 10 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Kraken have an overall record of 2-8 against the Flames.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 50.4% win rate, while the Kraken have a 47.4% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Flames boast an 83.0% success rate, while the Kraken are at 79.2%.

Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames: Odds and prediction

This season, Calgary has won 14 of 27 games in which they were odds-on favorites. The Flames have an 8-10 record when playing with odds less than -131, indicating a 56.7% chance of winning in this game.

The Kraken have 14 wins in 38 games as underdogs. Seattle has played 29 games this season as an underdog with odds of +111 or greater, going 12-17 and having a 47.4% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Flames 4–2 Kraken

Seattle Kraken vs Calgary Flames: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Blake Coleman to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nazem Kadri to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: No.

