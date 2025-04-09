Senators end 7-year Stanley Cup playoffs drought; potential matchups and realistic expectations explored

For the first time since their run to Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference Final, the Ottawa Senators have returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

It will feel like a considerable burden has been lifted off the fan base that still cringes at the thought of Chris Kunitz's knuckle-puck shot sailing over the shoulder of goaltender Craig Anderson in double overtime of the deciding game.

Even though they were defeated by a 5-2 final score against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night, they clinched their spot in the postseason thanks to the Detroit Red Wings falling to the Montreal Canadiens.

It will be a welcome return to playoff competition in the Canadian capital city, and the excitement is building.

“Wish it was coming off a win, but very excited for our team, our players, our fans, and proud of our players,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “They deserve to be in the playoffs this year. It's something that we talked about as a group really all summer, having a training camp, and where we wanted to be at this time of year.”

But who will the Senators play when the playoffs begin later this month?

Potential matchups

The first and most obvious potential matchup that would most likely be the wish of hockey fans everywhere would be to see the first Battle of Ontario in 21 years - the Senators against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Maple Leafs and Senators had multiple playoff battles in the early 2000s, with Toronto emerging on top on every occasion. This would be a prime opportunity for the Senators franchise to exact some revenge on the Leafs for the playoff misery they dealt years ago.

However, if the Senators were to fall into the second Wild Card spot, they would likely find themselves matched up against the Washington Capitals.

Realistic expectations

The aspect that makes the Stanley Cup playoffs different from the other three professional North American sports leagues is that any team has a chance to do serious damage.

The Senators will need goaltender Linus Ullmark not only to be healthy but to perform at the level that they expected when they acquired him and signed him to a hefty extension.

With established talent like Brady Tkachuck, Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson along with veteran leadership like Claude Giroux and David Perron, the Senators have a realistic chance to not only make life uncomfortable for their first round opponent but to emerge victorious and advance to the second round.

