Senators lineup today: Ottawa’s projected lineup for game against the Toronto Maple Leafs | April 20, 2025

The Ottawa Senators will look to kick off their 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoff campaign with a win when they collide with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Despite being outside the top three in the Atlantic Division for nearly the entire year, late in the regular season, Ottawa fought and made a strong push in the Eastern Conference's wild-card race.

The team closed out the year with a record of 45-30-7, ending the season with a 6-2-2 record over their final ten games.

After making the playoffs for the first time since 2017, when they made it to the conference finals, the Senators will be looking to shock the world by ousting the top-seed Maple Leafs in the first round.

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux David Perron - Dylan Cozens - Drake Batherson Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio Nick Cousins - Adam Gaudette - Fabian Zetterlund

Defense

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark Anton Forsberg

Powerplay

Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle, Jake Sanderson Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig, Fabian Zetterlund, David Perron, Thomas Chabot

Penalty Kill

Shane Pinto, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub Ridley Greig, Michael Amadio, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Senators and the Maple Leafs, as well as upcoming games on Ottawa's schedule

Heading into Sunday's game between the Senators and the Maple Leafs, it should come as no surprise that Toronto is a betting favorite on most major sportsbooks, given that the team ended the year with the best record in the division.

On FanDuel, Toronto is a -156 favorite while Ottawa is a +130 underdog. Meanwhile, on DraftKings, Toronto is a -162 favorite while Ottawa is a +136 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings lines, it would take a $162 bet on Toronto as the favorite to win $100 in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Ottawa as the underdog could win $136 in addition to the original bet.

Unsurprisingly, given that Toronto is the betting favorite heading into Sunday's game, it should come as no surprise that the team is a favorite in the series betting, with fans expecting the team to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

