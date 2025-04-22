Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa’s projected lineup for Game 2 against Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 22, 2025

Tonight, the Ottawa Senators will look to bounce back from a lopsided loss in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Toronto picked up a convincing 6-2 win as Ottawa struggled to stave off coach Craig Berube's offensive onslaught.

The Senators will look to bounce back and swing momentum their way before the series heads back to Ottawa for Game 3 later in the week.

Ottawa did sweep Toronto during the regular season, which should give the team some added confidence as they look to tie things up tonight while on the road.

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux David Perron - Dylan Cozens - Drake Batherson Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Micahael Amadio Matthew Highmore - Adam Gaudette - Fabian Zetterlund

Defense

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark Anton Forsberg

Powerplay

Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Drake Batherson, Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig, Fabian Zetterlund, David Perron, Thomas Chabot

Penalty Kill

Shane Pinto, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub Ridly Greig, Matthew Highmore, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen

Looking at the odds to win the Maple Leafs-Senators series ahead of a pivotal Game 2 in Toronto

Toronto is the betting favorite to win tonight's game. Despite that, what may surprise some fans is that Toronto is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the series.

While the team entered into the postseason with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, Ottawa actually swept the regular-season series, going 3-0 against the Maple Leafs during the regular season.

Despite that, on both FanDuel and DraftKings, Toronto is an overwhelming betting favorite to win the series.

On DraftKings, Toronto is a -400 betting favorite for the series, while Ottawa is a +300 underdog.

If Ottawa can pull out a win tonight, it will be interesting to see if the betting odds for the series shift or if fans are still expecting Toronto to pull out a win.

