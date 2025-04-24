  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Ottawa senators
  • Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa's projected lineup for Game 3 against Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 24, 2025

Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa's projected lineup for Game 3 against Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 24, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 24, 2025 16:00 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Ottawa Senators projected lines for tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Image credit: Imagn)

On Thursday, the Ottawa Senators will look to defend home ice when they face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of their first-round series. Despite going 3–0 against Toronto during the regular season, Ottawa has been unable to replicate the same success so far in the postseason.

Ad

In Game 1 against the Maple Leafs, the Sens were on the wrong side of a 6–2 loss that saw them struggle to get going. In Game 2, they would keep things competitive through regulation, shutting Toronto out in the second and third periods to force overtime, where they came up short.

Now, with a chance to pick up a win and force a Game 5 back in Toronto, the Senators will be looking to find the back of the net early tonight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
  2. Fabian Zetterlund - Dylan Cozens - Drake Batherson
  3. Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
  4. Nick Cousins - Adam Gaudette - David Perron

Defense

  1. Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub
  2. Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen
  3. Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

  1. Linus Ullmark
  2. Anton Forsberg

Powerplay

  1. Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Drake Batherson, Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson
  2. Claude Giroux, Ridly Greig, Fabian Zetterlund, David Perron, Thomas Chabot
Ad

Penalty Kill

  1. Shane Pinto, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub
  2. Ridly Greig, Nick Cousins, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen

Looking back at Senators coach Travis Green's message following Game 2 loss

While the Senators were outplayed in Game 1 of their first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Game 2 was different.

The team played well, and despite its lack of playoff experience compared to many of the Maple Leafs' key players, it proved that the remainder of the series won't mirror Game 1.

Ad

Following a hard-fought loss in overtime, Sens coach Travis Green spoke with members of the press, praising his team for elevating their level of play in Game 2, while urging them to elevate it once more in Game 3:

"I really liked the way we played tonight. It is a big step for our group. I am looking forward to the next game ... To play a road game like that is very encouraging for our team. Now, we have to play a little better next game."
Ad

As the Sens head into Game 3 with home ice advantage, bettors seem to be backing the team to get the win. The team is a slight betting favorite on most major US-based sportsbooks.

With the stakes at an all-time high, only time will tell how things play out.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications