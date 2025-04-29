Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa’s projected lineup for Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, April 29, 2025

Tonight, the Ottawa Senators will look to stave off elimination while on the road in Toronto. On the heels of back-to-back overtime losses in games three and four, the Sens will be looking to pick up a big win on the road in tonight's do-or-die game against the Maple Leafs.

Throughout NHL history, we've seen several teams overcome 3-1 deficits, including the Florida Panthers, who wound up winning last year's Stanley Cup. Given that, all hope is not lost for Ottawa heading into tonight's game. However, the pressure will be on.

With the stakes at an all-time high, the Sens will draw confidence from the fact that they played well against the Maple Leafs during the regular season as they look to send the series back to Ottawa.

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Note: Lines are subject to change

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux David Perron - Dylan Cozens - Drake Batherson Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio Nick Cousins - Adam Gaudette - Fabian Zetterlund

Defense

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark Anton Forsberg

Powerplay

Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson Fabian Zetterlund, Ridley Greig, Claude Giroux, David Perron, Thomas Chabot

Penalty Kill

Shane Pinto, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub Ridly Greig, Nick Cousins, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Senators and the Maple Leafs as Ottawa looks to stave off elimination

Heading into Game 5 of this first-round series, Toronto is sitting as a slight betting favorite given that they'll have fans on their side in this edition of the Battle for Ontario.

According to the latest FanDuel odds, Toronto is a -166 favorite while on the flip side, Ottawa is a +138 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Toronto is a -175 favorite while Ottawa is a +145 underdog.

Based on the latest DraftKings odds, it would take a $175 bet on Toronto as the favorites to win $100 on top of the original bet. On the other hand, a $100 bet on the Senators as the underdogs could win $145 on top of the original bet.

If the Sens emerge victorious from Game 5 tonight, the series will head back to Ottawa for Game 6 on Thursday, with a tentative Game 7 scheduled for Saturday, May 3.

