Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa’s projected lineup for Game 6 against the Toronto Maple Leafs | Stanley Cup Playoffs, Round 1, May 1, 2025

The Ottawa Senators will look to defend home ice and stave off elimination at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. Since going down 0-3 in this first-round series, the Senators have won back-to-back games, picking up a nail-biter in overtime in Game 4 (Saturday), before shutting out the Maple Leafs in Game 5 (Tuesday).

The team is looking to force a Game 7 while becoming just the fifth team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit in the playoffs. The most recent team to do so was the 2014 LA Kings, and while fans have seen teams overcome 3-1 deficits in the past, overcoming a 3-0 deficit is a tall task.

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux David Perron - Dylan Cozens - Drake Batherson Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio Nick Cousins - Adam Gaudette - Fabian Zetterlund

Defense

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

Linus Ullmark Anton Forsberg

Powerplay

Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Tim Stützle, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson Fabian Zetterlund, Ridly Greig, Claude Giroux, David Perron, Thomas Chabot

Penalty kill

Shane Pinto, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub Ridly Greig, Nick Cousins, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen

Odds for Senators-Maple Leafs Game 5

Heading into what could be a closeout game on Thursday in Ottawa, bettors are split on how things would play out.

On FanDuel, the Senators have -118 odds, while the Maple Leafs have -102. On DraftKings, Ottawa is a -120 favorite and Toronto is a +100 underdog.

It would take a $118 bet on the Sens to win $100 on FanDuel, while a $102 bet on the Leafs would win $100.

If Ottawa forces a Game 7 in the Battle of Ontario, the series will shift back to Toronto for Game 7 on Saturday. Should the Maple Leafs close out the series on Thursday, they will advance to the second round, where the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, await.

