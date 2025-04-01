Senators' lineup tonight: Ottawa's projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | April 1, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are back in action on Tuesday night as they begin a five-game homestand against the Buffalo Sabres. Ottawa (39-28-6) fell 1-0 in overtime in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, while Buffalo (31-36-6) won 8-5 in Washington on Sunday afternoon.

The Senators have points in four of their last five (3-1-1), with their only regulation loss coming to the Sabres. With 84 points, Ottawa is comfortably positioned as the fourth seed in the Atlantic division and in the first wildcard spot in the East. Meanwhile, Buffalo is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just 68 points, although still not officially eliminated from the postseason.

Nick Cousins (knee) is Ottawa's lone absence as he remains on LTIR after suffering an injury on Jan. 25 during a collision with Maple Leafs forward Jacob Quillan.

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Fabian Zetterlund - C Tim Stutzle - RW Claude Giroux

Line 2. LW David Perron - C Dylan Cozens - RW Drake Batherson

Line 3. LW Brady Tkachuk - C Shane Pinto - RW Ridly Greig

Line 4. LW Matthew Highmore - C Adam Gaudette - RW Michael Amadio

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Jake Sanderson - RD Artem Zub

Pair 2. LD Thomas Chabot - RD Nick Jensen

Pair 1. LD Tyler Kleven - RD Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies:

Starter - Linus Ullmark

Backup - Anton Forsberg

Power Play:

First Unit - Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Dylan Cozens, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson

Second Unit - Fabian Zetterlund, Ridly Greig, David Perron, Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Shane Pinto, Claude Giroux, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub

Second Unit - Ridly Greig, Michael Amadio, Thomas Chabot, Nick Jensen

Odds for Senators vs. Sabres and Ottawa's upcoming schedule

Ottawa is favored at home to beat Buffalo on Tuesday night at the Canadian Tire Centre.

On Odds Shark, the Sens are -200 home favorites, while the Sabres are +165 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $200 wager on Ottawa would cash just $100, while a $100 bet on Buffalo could net $165 in return.

Tuesday is the start of a busy week at home for the Senators. They'll next welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to town on Thursday night. Ottawa will then host the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon, followed by the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in the second night of a back-to-back.

