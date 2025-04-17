Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa's projected lineup for game against Carolina Hurricanes | April 17, 2025

  • home icon
By Evan Bell
Modified Apr 17, 2025 15:49 GMT
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Ottawa Senators projected lines for tonight's game against the Carolina Hurricanes (Image credit: Imagn)

Tonight, the Ottawa Senators will wrap up the regular season with a home game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Over their last five games, the team has posted a 3-2 record, with their most recent outing being a 4-3 OT loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

On the flip side, Carolina's heading into tonight's game in the midst of a two-game skid that most recently saw it come up short against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

With the postseason right around the corner, and both teams hoping to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, there's a chance that tonight's game winds up being a playoff preview.

Both Ottawa and Carolina are on opposite sides of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket, meaning if the two advance to the ECF, they could face off in a seven-game series.

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change

Forwards

  1. Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux
  2. David Perron - Dylan Cozens - Drake Batherson
  3. Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio
  4. Nick Cousins - Adam Gaudette - Fabian Zetterlund

Defense

  1. Jake Sanderson - Nick Jensen
  2. Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
  3. Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies

  1. Anton Forsberg
  2. Linus Ullmark

Powerplay

  1. Brady Tkachuk, Dylan Cozens, Drake Batherson, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot
  2. Claude Giroux, Ridley Greig, Fabian Zetterlund, David Perron, Tyler Kleven
Penalty Kill

  1. Shane Pinto, Ridley Greig, Jake Sanderson, Artem Zub
  2. Tim Stutzle, Michael Amadio, Tyler Kleven, Nikolas Matinpalo

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Senators and the Hurricanes

Heading into tonight's clash between the Senators and the Hurricanes, Ottawa is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On DraftKings, the Sens are -130 favorites, while Carolina is a +110 underdog. Meanwhile, over on FanDuel, Ottawa is a -134 favorite, while Carolina is a +112 underdog.

Based on the latest FanDuel odds, it would take a $134 bet on Ottawa as the favorites to win $100 in addition to winning back the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Carolina as the underdogs could win $112 in addition to winning back the original bet.

While we already know that Carolina will collide with the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the playoffs, and Ottawa will collide with the Toronto Maple Leafs, so far, the NHL has only announced dates/times for the start of the Winnipeg-St. Louis series, and the Dallas-Colorado series.

Given that, fans should stay tuned for updates regarding when the Ottawa-Toronto and Carolina-New Jersey series' should start.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
bell-icon Manage notifications