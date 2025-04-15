Senators' lineup tonight: Ottawa's projected lineup for game against the Chicago Blackhawks | April 15, 2025

The Ottawa Senators continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at the Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa (44-30-6) took down Philadelphia 4-3 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at home, while Chicago (24-46-11) played spoiler on Monday night, beating the Canadiens 4-3 in a shootout in Montreal.

The Senators (94 points) have gone 7-2-1 in their last 10 games, securing their spot as the first wildcard in the Eastern Conference. They await the winner of the Atlantic Division, which all signs point to being the Toronto Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks (59 points) will finish with the second-worst record in the league and are now just looking to give their young players some experience.

Brady Tkachuk (lower body) practiced with the team on Monday but will not play on Tuesday, though head coach Travis Green expects he'll be ready for the playoffs.

Forward Claude Giroux (rest) and defensemen Jake Sanderson (rest) and Nick Jensen (rest) will all sit out Tuesday's game for load management purposes.

Ottawa Senators projected lines

Forwards:

Line 1. LW Angus Crookshank - C Tim Stutzle - RW Fabian Zetterlund

Line 2. LW David Perron - C Dylan Cozens - RW Drake Batherson

Line 3. LW Ridly Greig - C Shane Pinto - RW Michael Amadio

Line 4. LW Nick Cousins - C Adam Gaudette - RW Matthew Highmore

Defense:

Pair 1. LD Dennis Gilbert - RD Artem Zub

Pair 2. LD Thomas Chabot - RD Travis Hamonic

Pair 1. LD Tyler Kleven - RD Nikolas Matinpalo

Goalies:

Starter - Anton Forsberg

Backup - Linus Ullmark

Power Play:

First Unit - Fabian Zetterlund, Tim Stutzle, Dylan Cozens, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot

Second Unit - Adam Gaudette, Ridly Greig, David Perron, Shane Pinto, Tyler Kleven

Penalty Kill:

First Unit - Shane Pinto, Nick Cousins, Thomas Chabot, Artem Zub

Second Unit - Ridly Greig, Michael Amadio, Tyler Kleven, Travis Hamonic

Odds for Senators vs. Blackhawks and Ottawa's upcoming schedule

Ottawa is extremely heavily favored to beat Chicago at home on Tuesday.

On Odds Shark, the Sens are -300 home favorites, while the Hawks are +240 road underdogs. Should these lines remain until the puck drops, a $300 wager on Ottawa would net only $100, while a $100 bet on Chicago could net $240 in return.

Tuesday night is the Senators' second-to-last game of the season before hosting the Carolina Hurricanes in game 82 on Thursday night to complete the schedule. Reports are suggesting their playoff series could then begin on Sunday.

