Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa's projected lineup for game against Nashville Predators | Feb. 3, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to play the Nashville Predators on Monday, Feb. 3, in the lone game on the NHL schedule.

Ottawa is riding a four-game winning streak and is in a playoff spot. Heading into the game, here is what the Sens lineup is expected to look like.

Senators projected lineup

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stutzle - Claude Giroux

David Perron - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig - Shane Pinto - Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore - Zack Ostapchuk - Adam Gaudette

The Senators are in a playoff spot and a big reason why is its offense. Ottawa is averaging 2.83 goals per game. The Sens are led by Tim Stutzle who has 52 points, Drake Batherson has 43 points, Brady Tkachuk has 41 points and Claude Giroux has 35 points.

Trending

“[The win] gives us, obviously, a lot of confidence,” Tim Stutzle said, via NHL.com. “We know every game is big for us right now. We’ve just got to keep chipping away, going day-by-day. And we've said it multiple times: We haven't accomplished anything yet. We want to get further and keep playing the way we've been playing.”

Nick Cousins and Noah Gregor are out.

Defensemen

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot - Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven - Nikolas Matinpalo

The Sens blue line has been better than many expected, despite having some injuries to the likes of Jacob Bernard-Docker and Nick Jensen.

Goalies

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Ottawa is expected to get Linus Ullmark back from injury who hasn't played since Dec. 22.

Ullmark is 12-7-2 with a 2.38 GAA and a .915 SV% this season. In his career against Nashville, he's 4-4 with a 2.29 GAA and a .928 SV%.

Senators vs Predators: Preview

Ottawa is a +100 underdog, while Nashville is a -120 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Senators have been playing great hockey as of late, as Ottawa should continue its success here on the road. Ullmark should be able to have success against Nashville.

Ottawa should be able to get out to an early lead and get a big road win.

Prediction: Senators 4, Predators 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback