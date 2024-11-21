Senators lineup tonight: Ottawa's projected lineup for game against Vegas Golden Knights | Nov 21, 2024

Tonight, the Ottawa Senators will face off with the Vegas Golden Knights in a highly anticipated cross-conference matchup that will see Ottawa look to snap a three-game skid. While the team is heading into tonight's game as betting favorites against a Vegas team sitting atop the Pacific Division, the Senators are sixth in the Atlantic Division.

So far this year, Ottawa has struggled to find consistency, most recently winning just two of their last five games. On top of that, they've won just four of their last ten.

The team has a clean bill of health for tonight's game without any of their players being listed as out. Given that, the team's lines for tonight's game are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Brady Tkachuk - C Tim Stützle - RW Drake Batherson LW Ridly Greig - C Josh Norris - RW Claude Giroux LW David Perron - C Shane Pinto - RW Michael Amadio LW Nick Cousins - C Adam Gaudette - RW Zack MacEwen

Defense:

Jake Sanderson - Artem Zub Thomas Chabot - Nick Jensen Tyler Kleven - Jacob Bernard-Docker

Goalies:

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Powerplay:

Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson, Josh Norris David Perron, Adam Gaudette, Ridly Greig, Claude Giroux, Thomas Chabot

Penalty Kill:

Josh Norris, Claude Giroux, Nick Jensen, Artem Zub Ridly Greig, Noah Gregor, Jake Sanderson, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Looking at the betting odds for tonight's Senators vs Golden Knights game as well as upcoming games for Ottawa as the team looks to turn their season around

The Ottawa Senators might be riding a three-game skid into tonight's game against the Golden Knights. However, as previously mentioned, the team is the betting favorite to win tonight.

At the time of publication, the Senators are -162 favorites on FanDuel and DraftKings. This means it would take a $162 bet on Ottawa as the favorites to win $100 on a potential bet. However, between now and the puck drop, those odds could, and likely will, change slightly.

While Ottawa likely won't become massive underdogs between now and then, the odds could shift slightly either way.

Following tonight's game, the team will play two more home games before hitting the road, hosting the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday and the Calgary Flames on Monday.

The team will then embark on a three-game road trip to close out November with matchups against the San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings. They will open December on the road against the Anaheim Ducks.

