Should Auston Matthews be rested for the final Maple Leafs game? Weighing the pros and cons of resting No. 34 before playoffs

Auston Matthews is sitting on 69 goals and is only one lamplighter shy of becoming the first skater to reach 70. Before him, Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne had 73 each in the 1992-93 season.

Since that magical season, only Mario Lemieux has collected 69 goals, achieving the feat not once but twice, in 1992-93 and 1995-96.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

Matthews is the engine behind the Toronto Maple Leafs' success this year. They reached third place in the Atlantic Division. The team also drew its Original Six rival, the Boston Bruins, in the opening round.

However, with their playoff position locked up, should Matthews play in Game 82 on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Pros and cons of Auston Matthews playing Game 82

At Amelie Arena in Tampa Bay, Matthews could reach a historic milestone by notching his 70th goal. He'd become the first player in the salary cap to achieve the feat, something 853-time goal scorer Alex Ovechkin never achieved.

Moreover, other legendary players of this era, like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, have never reached 70.

The Maple Leafs' All-Star has already won a Hart Trophy for his 60-goal season in 2020-21 if he reaches 70 goals. In doing so, he'd cement himself as one of the best players today.

Although there are only a few other players in that conversation, many fans do not consider Matthews in that category, which doesn't make sense. Matthews has a mantle full of trophies, including Rookie of the Year, and a league-leading 368 goals since his debut in 2016-17.

The Lightning and Maple Leafs have confirmed their playoff positions, so Game 82 doesn't mean much. Of course, skaters are playing for pride, personal milestones and a victory over a divisional rival.

However, if he dresses and his teammates keep giving him the puck, they will develop bad habits just days before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

That's not the only area of concern. Tampa Bay would be keen on the fact that everyone is looking for their linemate. That means they could shift its defensive game to cover one guy.

No one wants to be the team that gave up the 70th goal, so extra emphasis would be placed on shutting him down. Naturally, this would open up the ice for everyone else. But someone could get hurt by trying to overcompensate and help their teammate reach a historic milestone.

Toronto's star player has only missed one game this season. As great as this achievement would be, he could catch a rut in the ice. Or, he could fall awkwardly after a hit and thus miss the entire first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stranger things have happened, but it's impossible to say what can and can't happen in an NHL hockey game.

Outside of the Arizona Coyotes final game, the hockey world's attention will be on Toronto's game and Matthew's chase of history if he plays.

