Should Oilers' game-winning goal in Game 4 against Canucks have been overturned for Leon Draisaitl's high-stick incident?

The Edmonton Oilers edged out a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks in Game 4 to even the series 2-2. Edmonton looked like they were going to cruise to a lopsided win, as it led 2-0 going into the third period. Yet, the Canucks scored twice in the third and tied the game with less than two minutes to go.

However, with 39 seconds left, the Oilers made it 3-2 and held onto the win. Some fans, though, felt that Edmonton's game-winning goal shouldn't have counted due to Leon Drasaitl hitting the puck down with a high stick.

On replay, it appears that Drasaitl hits the puck down with his stick below the shoulders, which is legal. It was a tough call to make live, as it was borderline, but to many viewers it does look like his stick was below his shoulders, so the goal should have counted, as it did on the ice.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke to an NHL source who says that there wasn't enough evidence to overturn it anyway.

"Someone watched that angle live and said 'what do you think?'" Friedman said on Hockey Central of a tip he received from an anonymous source.

"It's got to be conclusive... I'm not seeing anything there that says to me that that would be a goal that would be disallowed."

Nevertheless, the play stood, and Edmonton evened up the series against the Canucks.

Oilers overcome adversity to win Game 4

Edmonton was in control for the entire game until Vancouver tied it with less than two minutes to go.

However, the Oilers didn't lose another game where they had a commanding lead, which coach Kris Knoblauch is happy about.

“There’s not much more adversity than giving up a two-goal lead late in the game the way we did, and coming up big and scoring late in the third period," Kris Knoblauch said via NHL.com. “So, it just makes the win even sweeter.”

Evan Bouchard, who scored the game-winner, said that the Oilers knew that they couldn't dwell on giving up the tying goal late.

“It definitely wasn’t ideal giving up that second one in the third, but there wasn’t much time to sulk and think about it. We had to go out and still finish the period,” said Bouchard, who also had an assist.

“Kudos to our forwards for battling in front. It’s a tough job getting to the goalie. I saw a lane and I took it.”

Game 5 is set for Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.