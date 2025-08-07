  • home icon
  Sidney Crosby birthday: Looking back at Penguins legend's top 5 most memorable moments as he turns 38

By Cole Shelton
Modified Aug 07, 2025 14:12 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
Sidney Crosby birthday: Looking back at Penguins legend's top 5 most memorable moments as he turns 38 - Source: Imagn

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is celebrating his 38th birthday on August 7.

Crosby was born on August 7, 1989, which is the eighth month of the year and the seventh day, and in 1987, which is wear his number 87 stems from. Crosby is one of the greatest players of all time, so on his birthday, here are the top five most memorable moments of his career.

5 most memorable moments of Sidney Crosby's career

#5, Crosby surpasses Wayne Gretzky's record

Sidney Crosby has been hyped up as the next great NHL star since he was a little kid, and he has outperformed those expectations.

On March 27, 2025, Sidney Crosby broke one of Wayne Gretzky's records. He had his 20th straight season averaging at least one point a game, breaking Gretzky's record of 19 straight seasons.

#4, Winter Classic winning-goal

The NHL held its first Winter Classic in 2008 as the Pittsburgh Penguins took on the Buffalo Sabres.

The game ended up going to shootout, and to no surprise, Crosby scored the winning goal to end the game in dramatic fashion.

Given that this was the first Winter Classic, this shootout winner and the game stick out for many NHL fans, and Crosby had the game-winner in a shootout.

#3, Crosby leads Penguins back to Cup in 2016

Sidney Crosby won his first Stanley Cup in 2009 with the Penguins, after losing in the 2008 Final.

However, after that, Pittsburgh had years of playoff disappointment. But in 2016, Crosby helped lead the Penguins back to the Final and helped them win the Cup.

This Cup was special as it was after many people had concerns that Crosby may never play again due to injury and concussion issues. But he ended up coming back and led the Penguins to the Stanley Cup in 2016.

#2, Back-to-back

After leading the Penguins to a Stanley Cup win in 2016, he helped them go back-to-back in 2017.

Crosby won the Conn Smythe in 2017 as the playoff MVP, as he took over those playoffs. Crosby finished the playoffs with 8 goals and 19 assists for 27 points in 24 games.

The Penguins captain had three assists in Pittsburgh's win in Game 5 to take a 3-e series lead before the Penguins won it in Game 6.

#1, Golden Goal

The most memorable moment of Sidney Crosby's career didn't even happen in the NHL but instead happened at the 2010 Olympics.

Canada was playing the USA in the gold medal game, and it went to OT after the States tied it late.

In overtime, Crosby got a pass from Jarome Iginla and scored the winner to lead Canada to the gold medal. It's one of the most iconic goals in hockey history and Crosby's most memorable moment.

Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Edited by Cole Shelton
