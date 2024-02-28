St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 28, 2024

The St. Louis Blues are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on TNT.

St. Louis Blues vs Edmonton Oilers preview

The St. Louis Blues are 30-26-2, placed 10th in the Western Conference, and are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. St. Louis is on a two-game losing streak and has gone 1-4 in its last five games.

The Blues are led by Robert Thomas, who has scored 66 points, followed by Pavel Buchnevich (47), Jordan Kyrou (45), Brayden Schenn (31) and Torey Krug (29).

The Edmonton Oilers are 34-20-2 and sit third in the Pacific Division, having snapped a three-game losing run with a 4-2 victory against the Los Angeles Kings last time out. Edmonton had lost to Calgary, Minnesota, and Boston prior to its victory over Los Angeles.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 91 points, followed by Leon Draisaitl with 73, Zach Hyman with 57, Evan Bouchard with 56 and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with 52.

Blues vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Edmonton is 62-69-11-5 all-time against St. Louis.

The Blues are averaging 2.88 goals per game, which ranks 25th.

The Oilers are 18-8-2 with a +27 goal differential at home.

St. Louis is allowing 3.12 goals per game, which ranks 16th.

Edmonton is averaging 3.55 goals per game, which ranks fifth.

The Blues are 13-15-1 on the road with a -20 goal differential.

The Oilers are allowing 3.00 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

Blues vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The St. Louis Blues are +215 underdogs, while the Edmonton Oilers are -265 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Edmonton played well against Los Angeles and should be able to build off of that here. The Blues have struggled on the road this season, while St. Louis' offense doesn't score enough, which is an issue against Edmonton, which has an explosive offense.

Prediction: Oilers 5, St. Louis 3.

Blues vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton: 1.5-108.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals: -105.

Tip 3: Brayden Schenn over 1.5 shots on goal (-135).

Tip 4: Robert Thomas over 0.5 points (-135).

