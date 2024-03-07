St. Louis Blues vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 7th 2024

Don't miss the action-packed clash between the New Jersey Devils (30-28-4) and the St. Louis Blues (32-27-3) at Prudential Center on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN will broadcast the game live as the Devils look to bounce back from their 5-3 home loss to the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Blues aim to turn the tide following their 4-2 road defeat against the New York Islanders on the same day.

St. Louis Blues vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

St. Louis has averaged 2.82 goals per game while allowing 3.06 goals. Their power play success rate is 17.2%.

Expand Tweet

Leading the charge for St. Louis is Robert Thomas with 20 goals and 49 assists, followed by Pavel Buchnevich with 24 goals and 24 assists and Jordan Kyrou with 20 goals and 28 assists.

Jordan Binnington boasts a 22-16-3 record in goal, with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 SV%.

New Jersey has averaged 3.31 goals per game and conceded 3.52 per outing. Tyler Toffoli has stood out as their top goalscorer with 26 goals and 18 assists, while Jesper Bratt has 22 goals and 42 assists. Nico Hischier has contributed 20 goals with 25 assists.

In goal, Nico Daws holds an 8-10-0 record, maintaining a 3.47 GAA and a .887 SV%.

St. Louis Blues vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 117 times, regular season and playoffs combined.

The Devils are 40-61-14-2 against the Blues.

In faceoffs, the Devils have a 54.1% win rate, while the Blues have a 48.7%.

On penalty kills, the Devils boast a 78.9% success rate, while the Blues are at 79.6%.

St. Louis Blues vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

New Jersey has proven their mettle as favorites this season, securing victory in 25 out of 42 games when favored by odds. Furthermore, in 19 matchups with odds shorter than -179, the Devils have emerged victorious 11 times, indicating a strong 64.2% chance of winning this one.

Conversely, the Blues have defied expectations by upsetting their opponent in 25 out of 46 games played as underdogs this season, translating to a 54.3% success rate. Additionally, St. Louis holds a 7-12 record in games where odds list them at +149 or longer, suggesting a win probability of 40.2%.

Prediction: Devils 3 - 1 Blues

St. Louis Blues vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Devils to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 4: Yes

Tip 3: Jack Hughes to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Kyrou to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blues to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? New Jersey Devils St. Louis Blues 1 votes View Discussion