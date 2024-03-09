St Louis Blues vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 9th 2024

The New York Rangers (40-18-4) will take on the St. Louis Blues (32-28-3) at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, MSG and BSMW.

New York's last game ended in a 4-2 home loss against the Panthers on March 4, while St. Louis endured a 4-1 loss on the road against the Devils in their last game.

Expand Tweet

St Louis Blues vs New York Rangers: Game Preview

The Rangers have an average of 3.31 goals per game and allow 2.73 strikes per outing.

Artemi Panarin leads the team with an impressive 35 goals and 50 assists. Chris Kreider follows him with 31 goals and 26 assists, while Mika Zibanejad, a key offensive contributor, has 19 goals and 35 assists.

Vincent Trocheck has 22 goals and 37 assists, while Igor Shesterkin boasts a 26-13-2 record in goal, a 2.67 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, St. Louis has averaged 2.79 goals per game while allowing 3.08 goals. Their power-play success rate is 16.9%.

Leading the charge for St. Louis is Robert Thomas with 20 goals and 49 assists, followed by Pavel Buchnevich with 24 goals and 24 assists and Jordan Kyrou with 20 goals and 28 assists.

Jordan Binnington boasts a 22-17-3 record in goal, with a 2.84 GAA and a .912 SV%.

St Louis Blues vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 156 times, in the regular season and playoffs combined.

The Blues are 53-86-16-1 against the Rangers.

In faceoffs, the Rangers have a 52.8% win rate, while the Blues have a 48.8% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Rangers boast an 83.1% success rate, while the Blues are at 79.3%.

St Louis Blues vs New York Rangers: Odds and prediction

This season, New York has excelled as the odds-favored team, winning 33 of 49 games. In games with odds less than -207, the Rangers have won 12 of 15, giving them a promising 67.4% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Blues have embraced the underdog role on 47 occasions this season, managing to upset their opponents 25 times. St. Louis has achieved success in four out of nine games when labeled as the underdog by +171 or longer on the odds.

Prediction: Rangers 4 - 1 Blues

St Louis Blues vs New York Rangers: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Mika Zibanejad to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Jordan Kyrou to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blues to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? New York Rangers St Louis Blues 0 votes View Discussion