Suzuki scores twice, Caufield’s game-winner, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 4-3 in OT against San Jose Sharks

The Montreal Canadiens pulled out an entertaining 4-3 win in overtime against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at the Bell Centre. With the win, the Canadiens extend their current winning streak to three games. The Sharks are now on a terrible seven-game losing skid.

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki scored twice, with Alex Newhook and Cole Caufield adding the other tallies. Caufield’s 28th of the season was the game-winner at 3:21 of overtime. Meanwhile, Will Smith replied for the San Jose Sharks with his ninth of the season with Fabian Zetterlund and Nico Sturm getting the other goals.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Montreal Canadiens won in overtime over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won over San Jose Sharks

#3 The Habs stayed out of the penalty box

The Montreal Canadiens did themselves a huge favor by staying out of the penalty box on Thursday night. With the lack of power play opportunities for the Sharks, considering that it was a close game throughout the night, the Habs did well to avoid taking needless penalties.

As for their power play, the Habs went 0-for-2. However, the lack of scoring with the man advantage wasn’t a significant issue for Montreal as they managed to pick up the slack 5-on-5.

#2 Suzuki scoring twice

Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki rose to the occasion against the Sharks, scoring twice in the game, and ending the night with three points.

Here’s a look at Suzuki’s first goal of the night:

Suzuki slapped a wicked one-timer from Caufield, tying the game at one midway through the first period. Then, Suzuki struck again, tying the game once more.

Here’s a look:

Suzuki took a pass from Lane Hutson as the Habs played the puck off a face-off. Suzuki spun and fired the shot past Sharks goalie Alexandar Georgiev, tying the game at two with less than a minute to go in the first period.

Suzuki’s performance earned him the game’s first star.

#1 Caufield’s game-winner

Cole Caufield was money in the bank for the Canadiens once again. He notched the game-winner at the 3:21 mark of the extra frame to lift the Canadiens past the Sharks.

Let’s take a look at the tally:

The goal came off a scoring chance by the Sharks who failed to control the rebound following a save from Habs goalie Samuel Monteambeault. Nick Suzuki picked up the rebound and chucked a pass to Caufield who went coast-to-coast on the Sharks.

Caufield completely undressed Macklin Celebrini, beating Georgiev for the winner. The beauty, along with his two-point performance, earned Caufield the game’s second star.

The Habs will get Friday off before taking on the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night at the KeyBank Center.

