Patrik Laine sends two-word message following Canadiens' commanding 4-0 win over Hurricanes

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine took to social media to celebrate his team’s victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Laine had a three-point game on Tuesday when the Habs blanked the Canes 4-0.

Ad

Laine posted a pic of the Canadiens celebrating a goal on his Instagram Story.

“All day,” Laine wrote.

(Credit: IG/@patriklaine)

The Finnish forward scored a goal and had two assists as the Habs won back-to-back games for the first time in a month. Canadiens' goalie Sam Montembeault made 20 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

Ad

Trending

Montreal center Nick Suzuki also scored a goal and made two assists. Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson were the other scorers for the Habs.

“I think we’ve played some pretty solid hockey,” Laine said after the game, via NHL.com. “Obviously, in Ottawa it was a tighter game, but I think we played in a similar way both nights and obviously two wins right away it’s huge for us from where we stand.

Ad

“There were a couple of breakdowns they had and obviously we were able to capitalize, which was nice, which gives us confidence for our power play, and it’ll be a major part for our success, you know, trying to get the PP going in these last 24 games.”

The Montreal Canadiens also defeated the Ottawa Senators 5-2 on Saturday.

Ad

Patrik Laine opens up about his struggle with mental health

Patrik Laine has been positive in discussing his mental health journey, both on and off the ice. In January 2024, while with the Columbus Blue Jackets, he entered the NHLPA’s Player Assistance program and was released in July. He was traded to the Montreal Canadiens in the offseason, missing 24 games after spraining his knee during a preseason game.

Ad

Laine went on the "Spittin Chiclets" podcast to talk about his mental wellness journey. He said that there were times he forced himself to play hockey rather than get better before he decided to get help.

"Then it just started kind of, kind of going downhill and got to that point where I was so depressed and just couldn't function anymore and just had to blow the whistle. But now I'm better than ever and happy to be playing again and overall healthy," Laine said in January.

Laine is having an excellent season with Montreal. The right winger has scored 14 goals with eight assists for 22 points in 30 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles