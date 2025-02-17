  • home icon
  Sweden vs USA 4 Nations Faceoff: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 17, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Feb 17, 2025 12:42 GMT
Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Team United States forward Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates after scoring an empty net goal against Team Canada in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre.
Feb 15, 2025; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; [Imagn Images direct customers only] Team United States forward Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates after scoring an empty net goal against Team Canada in the third period during a 4 Nations Face-Off ice hockey game at the Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

Team Sweden takes on the finalists Team USA in game three of the 4 Nations group stage at TD Garden on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 8 PM EST.

Sweden (0-0-2-0) sit at the bottom of the group as they have lost both of their games in the series, while the USA (2-0-0-0) has impressed in their first two games, having scored nine goals and conceding only two in return.

Team Sweden vs Team USA 4 Nations game info

  • Date: Monday, Feb. 17
  • Time: 8 p.m. EST
  • Venue: TD Garden, Boston
  • TV Broadcast: TNT, truTV, MAX, SN, TVAS
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
Team Sweden 4 Nations game preview

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Finland vs Sweden
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Finland vs Sweden - Source: Imagn

Sweden has come close in both games but yet stay so far, having lost both games in overtime against Finland and Canada. The Swedish team has been excellent with their attack, having scored six goals in two games but their issues show up in defense as they have conceded eight in the same duration.

Team Sweden injuries

With no injuries reported from the first two games, Team Sweden heads into game two of the series with a fully fit roster.

Team USA 4 Nations game preview

NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-USA vs Canada - Source: Imagn

USA has played two almost-perfect games so far and aim to make a clean sweep across the group stage fixtures with yet another win. Team USA won both of their fixtures, leading to an automatic qualification to the finals.

Team USA injuries

With no injuries reported from the first two games, Team USA heads into game two of the series with a fully fit roster.

Sweden and USA key players

The Swedish team has benefited from the good form of Lucas Raymond, who has provided three assists in the series so far despite his side losing both games.

On the other side, Jake Guentzel and defenseman Zach Werenski have been influential for the USA, as they have scored four points each in the first two games.

