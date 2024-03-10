Tampa Bay Lightning playoff picture: How does 7-0 win over Flyers improve their postseason odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up a much-needed 7-0 blowout win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Tampa Bay is fighting for a playoff spot and entered the game coming off a 6-3 loss to the Calgary Flames at home on Thursday. The loss was one of the worse of the season for the Bolts and head coach Jon Cooper made it clear he was not happy with the performance.

“The word would probably be a little bit more than embarrassing. That's what it was. We haven't played since last Saturday. They had time away from the rink, time together, a couple practices. We couldn't have laid it out more perfect for them to come out and put a great show on for the fans and they did the complete opposite," Cooper said, via the team website.

It was a tough loss as Tampa Bay is still fighting for a playoff spot, but the 7-0 win over the Flyers is massive for th team.

Are the Tampa Bay Lightning in a playoff spot?

The Tampa Bay Lightning are holding onto the top Wild Card spot with 74 points, however, the playoff race is very tight.

Tampa Bay is two points up on Detroit for the final Wild Card spot and four points up on the New York Islanders. However, the Islanders have played three fewer games than the Bolts, while the Red Wings have played one less game. So, if those teams just simply win their games in hand, the Lightning would be outside of a playoff spot.

With that, Tampa Bay went out and acquired Anthony Duclair and Matt Dumba at the deadline to help strengthen its roster.

“We got two players that don't mortgage our future, make us better right now, help us for this playoff push and hopefully a nice playoff run,” GM Julien BriseBois said, via Forbes.

Although the Tampa Bay Lightning are still in a tight playoff race, MoneyPuck still likes their chances as they give the Bolts an 86.5% chance of making the post-season following their win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

