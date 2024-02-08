Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 8, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning remain on the road to play the New York Islanders at the UBA Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning (27-19-5) are coming off a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in their first game since the All-Star break. The loss snapped the Bolts' three-game winning streak, as Tampa Bay is currently holding onto the top Wild Card spot.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 86 points, followed by Brayden Point (54), Victor Hedman (50), Steven Stamkos (47), and Brandon Hagel (44).

The New York Islanders (21-17-12) are coming off a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night in their first game since the All-Star break. New York is ninth in the East and is chasing a Wild Card spot.

Matthew Barzal leads the Islanders with 52 points, followed by Noah Dobson (52), Bo Horvat (45), Brock Nelson (39) and Kyle Palmieri (29).

Lightning vs Islanders: Head-to-head & key numbers

Tampa Bay is 56-44-3-6 all-time against New York.

The Lightning are averaging 3.43 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

The Islanders are allowing 3.30 goals per game, which ranks 24th.

Tampa Bay is allowing 3.27 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

New York is averaging just 2.9 goals per game, which ranks 24th.

The Lightning are 10-13-2 on the road with a -18 goal differential.

The Islanders are 12-6-7 at home with a -5 goal differential.

Lightning vs Islanders: Odds & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning are +120 underdogs, while the New York Islanders are -142 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Tampa Bay lost Mikhail Sergachev to an injury in their last game. The Lightning will be starting backup goalie Jonas Johansson.

This should be a high-scoring game, as Johnasson will let in plenty, while the Bolts' offense should return to form after a disappointing game against the Rangers. However, the Islanders will edge out the win at home in a close game.

Prediction: Islanders 5, Lightning 3.

Lightning vs Islanders: Betting Tips

Tip 1: New York to win -142.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals: 108.

Tip 3: Over 1.5 goals in the first period: -140.

Tip 4: Anthony Cirelli over 0.5 points: +105.

