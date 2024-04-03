Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 3, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs, 43-22-9 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, face the Tampa Bay Lightning, 41-26-7 and sixth in the same Conference, at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSUN, SN and TVAS.

Toronto won 6-4 against the Florida Panthers in its last home game on Monday while Tampa Bay lost its home game on the same day, 4-2, to the Detroit Red Wings.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Maple Leafs average 3.65 goals per game, which ranks second overall in the league, and allow 3.09 per outing. Their power play efficiency is impressive, standing at 24.4%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer, with 62 goals, 36 assists, 98 points and 322 shots on goal. He has been backed by William Nylander, who has 40 goals and 55 assists, while Mitch Marner has 25 goals and 51 assists. Ilya Samsonov is 21-6-7 between the pipes, with a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .892.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning are scoring 3.46 goals per game, with a success rate of 29.3% on power play opportunities. On the defensive end, the Lightning are conceding 3.26 goals per outing.

Nikita Kucherov leads the team with 42 goals, an impressive 85 assists for 127 points. Brandon Hagel has contributed 23 goals and 44 assists, while Brayden Point has netted 42 goals and added 40 assists.

In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy holds a record of 28-17-2 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 109 times.

The Maple Leafs are 62-37-2-8 against the Lightning.

In faceoffs, the Lightning have a 51.7% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 54.1% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Lightning have an 82.9% success rate, while the Maple Leafs are at 77.6%.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and prediction

This season, Toronto has won 29 of 47 games as the odds favorite and 23 of 36 games with odds shorter than -131, giving them a 56.7% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Lightning have been listed as the underdogs 29 times and have had 12 upsets. Tampa Bay has a 9-7 record when playing with odds of +111 or greater, giving them a 47.4% probability of winning this contest.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5-3 Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov can score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Lightning to beat the spread: Yes

