Team Canada lineup tonight: Canada's projected lineup against United States for 4 Nations Face-Off | Feb. 15, 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Feb 15, 2025 13:00 GMT
NHL: 4 Nations Face Off-Canada vs Sweden - Source: Imagn
Looking at Team Canada's projected lines for tonight's game against the United States (Image credit: Imagn)

On Feb. 15, Team Canada faces Team USA in the 4 Nations Face-Off, with both top teams eager to maintain their momentum after winning their opening games.

With Team USA leading with three points after a dominant win over Finland, and Canada in second place after an OT win over Sweden, both teams will be looking to secure a win and claim the top spot in the tournament's standings.

Team Canada projected lines

Note: Lines based on Friday morning's practice, and are subject to change

Forwards

  1. Sam Reinhart - Connor McDavid - Mitch Marner
  2. Sidney Crosby - Nathan MacKinnon - Mark Stone
  3. Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Brayden Point
  4. Brad Marchand - Sam Bennett - Seth Jarvis
Defense

  1. Devon Toews - Cale Makar
  2. Josh Morrissey - Colton Parayko
  3. Travis Sanheim - Drew Doughty

Goalies

  1. Jordan Binnington
  2. Adin Hill

Powerplay

  1. Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, Sam Reinhart, Cale Makar, Connor McDavid
  2. Mark Stone, Brayden Point, Mitch Marner, Travis Konecny, Josh Morrissey

Penalty Kill

  1. Anthony Cirelli, Brandon Hagel, Devon Toews, Colton Parayko
  2. Mitch Marner, Seth Jarvis, Travis Sanheim, Drew Doughty

Looking at the remaining schedule for both Team Canada and Team USA ahead of tonight's 4 Nations Face-Off clash, as well as both team's odds to win it all

Heading into tonight's game between Team Canada and Team USA, the betting odds are dead even. Despite that, after a big win over Finland in their opener, Team USA is sitting as the betting favorite to go all the way, with Canada close behind.

On FanDuel, Team USA has +100 odds to win it all, while Canada has +150 odds. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Team USA is the favorite with +100 odds while Canada has +145 odds.

Based on the latest lines, a $100 bet on Canada could win $150 on FanDuel, or $145 on DraftKings, plus the original bet. After tonight's clash between the two teams, however, don't be surprised to see the odds shift.

Following tonight's game, the two teams will be back in action on Monday when action shifts to the TD Garden in Boston for the final game of the round-robin stage before Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off championship game.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
