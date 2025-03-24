Vancouver Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko remains optimistic despite an injury-plagued year. This season, he started the season on the IR as he recovered from offseason knee surgery.

That situation forced the Canucks to find a replacement for Demko while he was rehabbing from surgery. The Canucks turned to free agent Kevin Lankinen to fill in for Thatcher Demko.

In his absence, Lankinen ran away with the starting job, leaving Demko’s future in doubt. Even after returning in December, Demko hit the shelf again twice with injuries.

As reality sunk in for Vancouver, the team moved to sign Lankinen to a three-year, $22.5 million extension earlier this season. While Lankinen’s extension could cloud Demko’s future with the Vancouver Canucks, Demko isn't fazed by the situation.

According to Sportsnet’s Iain MacIntyre, Demko said about the situation:

“I think Kevin deserved every penny of that contract for what he's done this year. He's a great guy, great teammate. He's carried the mail for us this year and done it with good leadership and things like that.

"I don't think you could ever be upset with a guy for earning his money. He certainly earned it, and I think the team has every right to reward a guy like that.”

Demko’s genuine comments underscore his professionalism and commitment to his team winning games regardless of who’s in the crease. Thatcher Demko concluded his thoughts:

“I don't think it has anything to do with me, but I'm happy for Kevin. I think he deserves it. I mean, I didn't take offence to it or anything like that.”

Lankinen has had the best year of his NHL career, playing in 46 games while notching 24 wins to go with a 2.59 GAA, a .901 SV% and four shutouts.

Thatcher Demko nearing another return to the ice for Canucks

Thatcher could be returning to the ice any day, according to Canucks coach Rick Tocchet. The Province reported Tocchet’s update on March 23:

“He’s had the net now about three times and that (Sunday) was probably as close to a full practice that he’s had. He’s starting to feel pretty good, so we’ll see what happens.”

While Tocchet didn’t provide a precise timeline, the Canucks could use Demko in the crease. Lankinen played through an illness against the New York Rangers on Saturday afternoon. The Canucks lost 5-3 despite Lankinen’s valiant effort, though.

As such, Demko’s return would help the Canucks give Lankinen a break to recover from his ailments. As such, if Demko is healthy to return to the ice, he could be in the crease this week as the Canucks play the New Jersey Devils on Monday night and the New York Islanders on Wednesday.

Otherwise, the Canucks will have to turn to third-stringer Arturs Silovs to spell Lankinen until Thatcher Demko’s return this season.

