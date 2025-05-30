In 2020, Evander Kane was involved in an entertaining war of words with the Paul brothers over a potential boxing match.

Kane has always been a physical presence on the rosters he has been part of. The Oilers winger has gotten into 35 fights in his 15-season career.

Jake and Logan Paul, meanwhile, started as YouTubers before developing their boxing skills. On November 29, 2020, Jake battled former NBA guard Nate Robinson in a bout that he comfortably won.

A week later, Evander Kane said on TMZ Sports that he was ready to fight either of the Paul brothers next, predicting that he would easily knock them out.

“They’re both getting KO’d. I mean, he [Logan] didn’t even realize that hockey players drop their gloves when they fight. That goes to show his lack of knowledge of anything about sports. So like I said, he can get it.

"They’re in for a rude awakening. I don’t know if they’re going to accept. I don’t know if they have the balls. They’re going to come up with every excuse they can to duck me. But that’s fine, they can do that,” Kane said.

The back-and-forth began when Kane challenged Jake to a fight, questioning why he didn't pick fights with more evenly matched opponents, considering Robinson was 12 years older.

"Yo @jakepaul I’d wreck ya. Easy to beat up guys with no experience and much smaller. August 31st 2021 Vegas we can see if you really about that action," Kane wrote.

On his podcast, Logan responded to the challenge. He said he couldn't recognise Kane, but added him to the 'list' of opponents who wanted to fight the Paul brothers.

“Evander Kane? San Jose Sharks? Now, what is that exactly? Some sort of fish? An aquatic animal who lives in San Jose?” Paul joked on his podcast. “Sure, put him on the list. I’ll do it,” he continued. “We’ll go through it again, I’ll put a quarter-million down this time.”

Kane then responded with an Instagram story where he said he would have no trouble taking down Logan.

"Logan Paul, I'll take the mop off your head and wipe the floor with you".

There was some more back and forth, with Paul sharing a video of Kane's hockey highlights and trying to recognise him. Kane then responded with a picture of Paul after his loss to British YouTuber KSI.

Evander Kane's continued persistence about triumphing over Jake Paul

Although the fight never materialized, Evander Kane continued to issue challenges to Jake Paul. In 2021, he reposted a screenshot of Justin Bieber saying he would pay to see the two fight.

Since their initial interaction, Jake has fought 10 more bouts, with his win over the legendary Mike Tyson on November 15, 2024, being his latest outing.

A day later, DailyFaceoff on IG resurfaced Kane's initial tweet, to which the Oilers winger commented:

“Both of his eyes would be shut."

It remains to be seen whether a fight between Evander Kane and one of the Paul brothers happens in the future. For now, the Oilers star is focused on bringing the Stanley Cup to Edmonton.

The Oilers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season and will face the Florida Panthers, once again.

