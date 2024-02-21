Tim Stutzle vs Quinton Byfield: Which forward's solo goal is a more deserving contender for Goal of the Year? 

Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle and Los Angeles Kings forward Quinton Byfield scored incredible goals on Tuesday. As the Senators trailed the Florida Panthers 2-1, Stutzle deked through a couple of defenders and scored a highlight-reel goal to tie the game.

Just hours later, Quinton Byfield went end-to-end as he deked out a defender, kicked the puck back to his stick and went to his backhand for an unreal goal.

After both goals, many fans started to wonder which goal was better.

Tim Stutzle vs. Quinton Byfield's goal

Quinton Byfield had the better goal between the two forwards and it currently is the goal of the year in the NHL. Byfield's goal took more skill as his deke on the defensemen was much better while kicking the puck back to his stick also took more skill, which adds to the goal.

“I was just kind of picking up the puck off the faceoff. I saw I had a lot of speed," said Byfield, via CBS.

"I thought I was going to take Werenski on the outside and he tried to cut me off there. So, I just tried to take it to the middle. Saw the puck sitting there and just tried to do what I could to get the net and ended up working out.”

On the ice was Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is one of Byfield's linemates, and he was blown away by the Canadian's goal.

“I could have held a camera and filmed it. It was a beautiful goal," said linemate Pierre-Luc Dubois to the media.

Although Stutzle did score an incredible goal, Byfield just one-upped him with his deke, but the German's goal was still one of the best of this season.

Also, Byfield's goal was the first goal of the game which gave LA a 1-0 lead, as the Kings ended up winning the game 5-1. Ottawa, meanwhile, lost to Florida which also takes away from the goal a tiny bit which gives the nod to Quinton Byfield.

