Top 10 greatest NHL players who never won a Stanley Cup ft. Marcel Dionne

The goal of every NHL player is to win the Stanley Cup. Every year, rookies and veterans give their all to get their names engraved on hockey's Holy Grail.

Yet, the stark reality is that not everyone is as fortunate as legendary players like Henri Richard, Mario Lemieux, or Patrick Roy, who basked in the glory of victory on multiple occasions.

Instead, many members of the esteemed Hockey Hall of Fame dedicated their lives to the NHL, playing for over 10 or 20 seasons, and yet, the Stanley Cup remained an elusive dream.

With that in mind, who are some of the greatest players of all time to never fwin the Stanley Cup?

Top 10 greatest NHL players who never won a Stanley Cup

#10 Roberto Luongo (489 wins)

Roberto Luongo, Florida Panthers

Roberto Luongo entered the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2022 despite only winning the William M. Jennings Trophy in his career. One of the things in his favor for induction is the fact that he is the winningest netminder in the history of the Vancouver Canucks and Florida Panthers.

The five-time All-Star only played in the Stanley Cup Final in 2011 with the Canucks, losing in Game 7 on home ice against the Boston Bruins. The two-time Gold medalist at the Winter Olympics also won two World Championships and came within a Stanley Cup ring of joining the Triple Gold Club.

#9 Jarome Iginla (1,300 points)

Jarome Iginla was a 500-goal scorer who won a scoring title and the Lester B. Pearson Award for being NHL MVP, as voted by fellow players. He won the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy twice and the Mark Messier Leadership Award.

As one of the most admired skaters of his era, Iginla led the Calgary Flames to the Stanley Cup Final in 2004, losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 7. After leaving the Flames, he went deep in the playoffs with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bruins, never returning to the championship series.

#8 Gilbert Perreault (1,326 points)

Gilbert Perreault is the greatest forward in the Buffalo Sabres' history and the franchise's second-best player behind Dominik Hasek. The Hall of Famer scored 1,391 points in just 1,191 games and was named Calder Trophy winner as Rookie of the Year in 1970-71.

The six-time All-Star helped the Sabres to their first Stanley Cup Final appearance, 1975, losing to the defending champion Philadelphia Flyers in Game 6. As the greatest statistic player in team history, it's a travesty to know this legend only chased the Stanley Cup once and never had another shot in 17 seasons.

#7 Mike Gartner (1,335 points)

Mike Gartner is the least known member of the 700-goal club, yet for 19 seasons, he was one of the fastest players to ever skate in the NHL. He scored 40 or more goals nine times and participated in seven NHL All-Star Games.

Unfortunately, Gartner never advanced to the Stanley Cup Final. He missed his one chance for a ring with the New York Rangers, who traded him away in 1994, months before winning it all. As a member of the NHL's 100th Anniversary Team, he's one of the few who never got to play for a championship.

#6 Henrik Lundqvist (459 wins)

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers

Although Henrik Lundqvist won only one Vezina Trophy during his illustrious 15-season career with the New York Rangers, he was one of his generation's best goaltenders.

At least, Lundqvist led the Rangers to the 2014 Stanley Cup Final, losing in Game 5 to the Los Angeles Kings. The five-time All-Star is the greatest goalie from Sweden and Europe, ranking sixth all-time in wins, earning a Hall of Fame induction as a first ballot candidate.

#5 Mats Sundin (1,349 points)

Mats Sundin was an outstanding player. He produced at a point-per-game pace throughout his career, earning 1,349 points in 1,346 games. As the only Swedish-born player in the 500-goal club, he never skated in the Stanley Cup Final.

The eight-time All-Star played in the playoffs 10 times during his 18 seasons, only advancing to the Eastern Conference Final in 1999, where the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Sabres in Game 5. As Sweden's top goal scorer and point collector, Sundin entered the Hall of Fame three years after retiring in 2009.

#4 Dale Hawerchuk (1,409 points)

Dale Hawerchuk was one of the best skaters in the 1980s; his only problem was that he played with the Winnipeg Jets, who never found the same success in the NHL as in the WHA (three league titles).

As a five-time All-Star, he won the Calder Trophy in 1981-82, scoring 103 points at just 18. From 1981 to 1990, he scored 929 points to become one of five players to reach that plateau in the decade. Hawerchuk's only chance at a Stanley Cup title came in 1997 when the Detroit Red Wings swept the Flyers.

#3 Adam Oates (1,420 points)

Adam Oates was one of professional hockey's most outstanding passers. He finished his Hall of Fame career with 1,079 helpers, one of only 14 players to achieve the feat. Not only did he help Brett Hull score 86 goals, but he also assisted Cam Neely on his quest to net 50 goals in 49 games.

Over 19 seasons with six franchises, Oates made the playoffs 15 times and skated in the Stanley Cup Final twice, in 1998 and 2003, losing both times. After 1,337 games, he retired in 2004, finishing with 341 goals and 1,420 points.

#2 Joe Thornton (1,539 points)

Joe Thornton, San Jose Sharks

Joe Thornton was the top pick in the 1997 Entry Draft and went on to have one of the most distinguished careers of any NHL player. He finished his 24-year career with the 14th most points, 1,539. Although he never scored 500 goals, finishing with 430, he collected the seventh most assists in history with 1,109.

Interestingly, Thornton is the only professional athlete in the four North American leagues to win MVP honors in the season he was traded. In 2005-06, the Bruins traded him to the San Jose Sharks, where he finished the campaign with 96 assists and 125 points.

He only missed the playoffs five times in his career. He skated in the Stanley Cup Final in 2015-16, losing to the Penguins in Game 6.

#1 Marcel Dionne (1,771 points)

When Marcel Dionne retired in 1989, he was the NHL's second-all-time leading scorer with 1,771 points, trailing only Gordie Howe, who had 1,850. Moreover, he was the second most goals with 731, one of only three skaters to reach 700 goals behind Howe (802) and Phile Esposito (717).

After debuting with the Red Wings in 1971, Dionne would play 18 seasons in the NHL, carving his legacy with the Kings, where he remains the franchise's leading scorer with 1,307 points.

Unfortunately, during his time with Detroit, Los Angeles, and the Rangers, Dionne never skated in the Stanley Cup Final, skating in the second round just twice.