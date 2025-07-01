Top 10 highest paid NHL defencemen after Oilers' Evan Bouchard & Canadiens' Noah Dobson's massive contract extensions ft. Erik Karlsson

The Edmonton Oilers signed defensemen Evan Bouchard to a four-year, $42 million contract extension. With an AAV of $10.5 million, Bouchard now ranks as the fourth-highest-paid defenseman in the NHL on Monday.

Bouchard recorded 14 goals and 67 points in 82 games. He averaged over 23 minutes of ice time per game. He has 7 goals and 23 points in 22 games.

In another recent NHL trade, the New York Islanders traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, where he quickly inked an eight-year, $76 million deal.

Here’s a look at the league's top 10 NHL highest-paid defensemen by AAV:

1. Erik Karlsson (Pittsburgh Penguins) – $11.5M

Karlsson is signed through the 2026–27 season on a contract worth $11.5 million annually. Last season, he tallied 42 assists over 82 games.

2. Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) – $11M

Doughty’s deal runs through 2026-27. He contributed 4 goals and 17 points in 30 games this season. He also had 4 points in 6 playoff games.

3. Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) – $11M

Dahlin signed his contract through 2031-32 season. He got 51 assists and 68 points in 73 regular games last season.

4. Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers) – $10.5M

Bouchard's contract is valid until the 2028-29 season after what was a breakout year. He had 67 regular-season points and 22 playoff points.

5. Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) – $9.58M

Werenski’s $57.5M contract extends to the 2027-28 season. He got 59 assists and 82 points in 81 regular games last season.

6. Adam Fox (New York Rangers) – $9.5M

Adam Fox’s $66.5M deal runs through 2028-29. He collected 51 assists and 61 points in 74 regular sesaon games.

7. Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) – $9.5M

Charlie McAvoy's $76M contract runs through 2029-30. He had 16 assists and 23 points in 50 regular games last season.

8. Noah Dobson (Montreal Canadiens) – $9.5M

Dobson’s contract expires in 2032-33. He recorded 29 goals and 39 points in 71 games.

9. Seth Jones (Florida Panthers) – $9,500,000

Seth Jones’ $76M deal lasts until the 2029-30 season. He got 36 points in 63 regular games, adding 9 points in the playoffs last season.

10. Darnell Nurse (Edmonton Oilers) – $9,250,000

Darnell Nurse has a $74M contract valid until 2029-30. He had 28 assists and 33 points in 76 regular season games. He also got 8 points in the NHL playoffs.

