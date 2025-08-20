Top 3 biggest Team USA snubs from 2026 Olympics orientation camp ft. Lane Hutson

Team USA announced its orientation camp for the 2026 Olympics in Milano-Cortina on Tuesday. The camp will be held in Michigan during the final week of August, The Athletic reported.
The event will not consist of any one-ice drills. Instead, the 44 invitees to the camp will have an opportunity to meet head coach Mike Sullivan and the management team, headlined by GM Bill Guerin.
The event promises to provide players and fans with a glimpse of what the Americans’ final roster could be. With plenty of high-profile stars on the list, fans and analysts wonder at some of the names not included.
So, here’s a look at the most noticeable snubs from Team USA’s orientation camp ahead of the 2026 Olympics.
Top 3 biggest Team USA snubs from 2026 Olympics orientation camp
#3 John Carlson
One of the best blue liners over the last decade has been the Washington Capitals' John Carlson. However, he got passed over for Team USA’s orientation camp in favor of other blue liners like Brock Faber, Luke Hughes, and Alex Vlasic.
The philosophy seems to be that the American side is looking to bring in younger defensemen to complement established veterans like Adam Fox, Quinn Hughes, Noah Hanifin, and Jaccob Slavin.
While Carlson could still get the nod, he will have some ground to make up once the NHL season begins.
#2 Thatcher Demko
Vancouver Canucks starting goalie Thatcher Demko was a noticeable absence from the initial Team USA roster. While Jeremy Swayman, Connor Helleybuck, and Jake Oettinger won’t surprise anyone, Joey Daccord’s inclusion has raised some eyebrows.
Perhaps Demko’s injury concerns motivated Guerin to choose Daccord over Demko. But if fully healthy, Demko should get some consideration. Still, beating out Hellebuyck, Swayman, and Oetting may be a tall task for the Canuck’s top-line netminder.
#1 Lane Hutson
With Team USA’s penchant for younger defensemen, it makes no sense for Lane Hutson to be off the roster. Hutson is about as good a young defenseman as anyone can find in the NHL at the moment.
The reigning Calder Trophy winner has international experience and should be a dynamic minute-munching blue liner that the Americans will need against some of the tougher opponents in the tournament.
Perhaps the American squad's management feels that Hutson may be a little too young for such a high-stakes international competition. Still, one would have to think that Hutson deserves at least an invitation to the orientation camp even if he doesn’t make the cut in the end.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama