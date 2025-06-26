Top 3 Evander Kane replacement targets for Oilers with similar grit and physicality traits ft. Michael Eyssimont

The Edmonton Oilers shipped Evander Kane to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday for a fourth-round draft pick, marking their first big move of the offseason.

The move signaled the Oilers’ need to clear cap space amid pending UFAs and RFAs needing new contracts. While the deal is poised to help both sides, the situation leaves Edmonton with a lineup spot that needs to be filled.

But with limited cap space, the Oilers may need to get creative in order to find a suitable replacement for Kane. So, here’s a look at three players who could step into Evander Kane’s place in the Oilers’ lineup next season.

Top 3 Evander Kane replacement targets for Oilers

#3 Max Jones

Max Jones could play a key role in Edmonton's lineup next season - Source: Imagn

A solid in-house replacement for Evander Kane is Max Jones. Jones was part of the Trent Frederic deal at this season’s trade deadline.

Jones isn’t going to replace Kane’s scoring. But he could give the Oilers a solid, gritty forward in the bottom six. With a $1 million cap hit next season, Jones is a highly cost-effective solution.

It’s worth pointing out that Edmonton will need to get as many meaningful contributions as possible from their bottom six, especially down the stretch and into the postseason. That’s what gives Jones an inside track on a full-time role next fall.

#2 Tanner Jeannot

Tanner Jeannot could be a great cost-effective option for Edmonton - Source: Imagn

Tanner Jeannot is a UFA this summer. He last played for the LA Kings this past season and had a good showing. Like Jones, Jeannot isn’t known as a scorer. But a team that has Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman, and Evan Bouchard can get away with adding players known for their grit, not their offense.

Jeannot racked up 89 penalty minutes this past season. That situation makes him a pugnacious type. He averaged a shade over 11 minutes this year. But he could find more of an expanded role in Edmonton, especially if injuries become an issue.

The Kings paid Jeannot $2.66 million against the cap in 2024-25. Jeannot won’t likely get that much this time around. The team could land him closer to $1.5 million AAV, potentially on a two to three-year deal.

#1 Michael Eyssimont

Michael Eyssimont brings toughness with some depth scoring to boot - Source: Imagn

Former Tampa Bay Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont could be just the right type of player the Oilers could target to replace Evander Kane. He’s a tough, reliable depth forward who can put the puck in the net occasionally.

Eyssimont scored a career-high 11 goals in 2023-24, adding nine more this past season between the Bolts and Seattle Kraken.

PuckPedia’s player card shows Eyssimont scoring 90 on physicality and 85 on compete/consistency. He doesn’t get much on special teams, making him predominantly a five-on-five guy.

The best part of Eyssimont is that he’s coming off a two-year deal with an $800K AAV. Even if the club signed him for $1 million AAV, he could be a solid fit to replace Kane’s grit and toughness in the Oilers’ lineup.

