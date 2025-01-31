Top 3 Miro Heiskanen replacements for Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament after knee injury feat. Urho Vaakanainen

The Dallas Stars won't have defenseman Miro Heiskanen for the foreseeable future, as he's been designated as week-to-week after suffering a knee injury.

He was hurt after colliding with Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone earlier in the week.

"We're terming him week to week," Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. "He had an MRI yesterday and then he's seeing the specialist today who has gathered all of the information. We'll know more after that."

This means he'll also be unavailable for Team Finland for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off next month. He was set to be one of the top defensemen representing his homeland, but they'll have to supplement his absence by bringing in another top Finnish defenseman.

The good news for Team Finland is that there are adequate replacements to consider.

Top 3 Miro Heiskanen replacements for Finland's 4 Nations Face-Off tournament after knee injury

#3. Winnipeg Jets defenseman Ville Heinola

Considered one of the best skating defenseman ahead of the 2019 NHL Draft, Heinola was taken with the 20th overall selection by the Jets.

He has previous experience representing Finland on the world stage, helping them win a Gold Medal in 2019 and the Bronze Medal in 2021 at the IIHF World Junior Championships.

He's appeared in 51 NHL games, scoring one goal with 11 assists.

#2. Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju

Selected with the 29th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, Jokiharju would later be traded to the Sabres in 2019. Last season, he played in a career-high 74 games, scoring three goals with 17 assists.

In 35 games this season, Jokiharju has a goal with three assists; he has 17 goals and 74 assists in 382 career games.

#1. New York Rangers' Urho Vaakanainen

One of the top selections that Team Finland could consider is New York Rangers defenseman Urho Vaakaneinen, who is in his first season with his new club after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks as part of the deal to acquire former Rangers captain Jacob Trouba.

Selected with the 18th overall pick by the Boston Bruins in the 2017 NHL Draft, Vaakanainen played with their American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins before being traded along with John Moore and several draft picks to the Ducks in exchange for Hampus Lindholm and Kodie Curran.

He's played 25 games this season so far split between the Rangers and Ducks, and has registered six assists.

